Fulham lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby after Kevin injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 12:24

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will likely be forced into an attacking alteration for Sunday's Premier League London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers lost Kevin to an unspecified injury midway through their 3-1 victory over Sunderland, and Silva conceded at full time that the Brazilian's condition 'did not look good'.

Fans are still awaiting an official update on Kevin, who is currently one of four injury concerns for the home side, who are also waiting on Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Sasa Lukic (thigh) and Antonee Robinson (ankle).

If neither Chukwueze nor Kevin are available, Oscar Bobb should be drafted into the XI alongside Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, scorer of a brace at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Furthermore, by breaking the deadlock last time out, Jimenez has now netted the first goal in 32 of the 61 Premier League matches he has scored in, the second-highest ratio among all players to net in 50 games or more in the tournament after James Beattie.

Should Lukic also miss out again, expect Alex Iwobi to operate in a deeper midfield slot with Sander Berge once again, while Ryan Sessegnon is primed to start against his old team too.

The former Spurs left-back - whose time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was blighted by injuries - is set to form part of an unchanged rearguard also comprising Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Bernd Leno.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez