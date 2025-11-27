Tottenham vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 14:04 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 14:05

Derby day is upon us once again, as London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham pit their wits against each other in Saturday evening's Premier League scrap at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A fascinating sub-plot to the 8pm kickoff, Spurs have the second-worst home record in the 2025-26 Premier League season with just five points won from a possible 18, while the Cottagers are the second-worst away team in the division, claiming just one point from 18 on offer.

Tottenham have also fallen short on the road of late, going down 4-1 to Arsenal in last weekend's North London derby before a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Fulham enter this fixture on the back of a deserved 1-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend, one that put them within four points of Spurs in the Premier League standings.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 107

Spurs wins: 55

Draws: 31

Fulham wins: 21

Tottenham Hotspur unsurprisingly boast the most successes in this London derby with 55 under their belts, while Fulham have only beaten the Lilywhites 21 times down the years, and another 31 encounters have ended all square - including their maiden meeting in the Southern League in 1903 and their most recent clash in 2024, a 1-1 stalemate in December.

One of those 21 Fulham victories came as recently as March 2025, though, as Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon struck in a 2-0 home win, 12 months after Marco Silva masterminded a terrific 3-0 triumph.

The Cottagers are now on a run of three straight home wins over Spurs, who also fell to their foes' superiority on penalties in the second round of the 2023-24 EFL Cup, although they came up trumps 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October 2023.

Developing a penchant for home victories in this particular London derby, Tottenham have beaten Fulham four times in their last six matches at their headquarters, and they have not suffered defeat to the Cottagers on their own patch since a Dimitar Berbatov-inflicted 1-0 loss at White Hart Lane in 2013.

In fact, between December 2013 and January 2023, Tottenham won eight of their nine matches with Fulham in all competitions, the one minor aberration being a 1-1 top-flight stalemate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January 2021.

Away from the Premier League, one of Fulham's most emphatic victories over Tottenham came in an FA Cup fourth-round tie in January 2011, where Mark Hughes led the Cottagers to a 4-0 thumping of Harry Redknapp's side.

Lilywhites legends also dominate the individual scoring records in this fixture, as Cliff Jones scored an unrivalled 13 goals in clashes between Spurs and Fulham, while Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves both netted eight apiece.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 16, 2025: Fulham 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Spurs 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2024: Fulham 3-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2023: Fulham 1-1 Spurs (EFL Cup Second Round)

Jan 23, 2023: Fulham 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Spurs 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2021: Spurs 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2018: Spurs 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2017: Fulham 0-3 Spurs (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Apr 19, 2014: Spurs 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2013: Fulham 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2013: Spurs 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2012: Fulham 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

May 13, 2012: Spurs 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2011: Fulham 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2011: Fulham 4-0 Spurs (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 01, 2011: Spurs 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 16, 2025: Fulham 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Spurs 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2024: Fulham 3-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2023: Fulham 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Spurs 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2021: Spurs 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2018: Spurs 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)