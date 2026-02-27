Tottenham lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Igor Tudor makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 12:36

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor is expected to have Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro back at his disposal for Sunday's Premier League London derby with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The defensive duo were pictured in training earlier this week, and speaking at his pre-game press conference, Tudor confirmed that the pair are in contention to feature in the all-capital clash.

As both Danso and Porro appear perfect fits for Tudor's favoured formation - and neither has been missing for an extraordinarily long period of time - the pair could be immediately drafted back into the first XI on Sunday.

With Cristian Romero still serving a suspension, expect Danso to link arms with Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in front of Guglielmo Vicario, allowing Tudor to station Joao Palhinha in his preferred midfield role.

Porro's return to fitness could also spell danger for Archie Gray's spot in the team, but Djed Spence ought to be retained on the left-hand side while Destiny Udogie battles back from a thigh problem.

Palhinha moving back into the engine room could mean that Yves Bissouma is sacrificed, as Conor Gallagher partners the Portuguese and Pape Sarr functions slightly further forward with Xavi Simons.

Randal Kolo Muani's quickfire equaliser in the 4-1 loss to Arsenal was nothing more than a consolation, but the Frenchman has done enough to be retained over Dominic Solanke, unless Tudor opts to pair the two strikers together in a 3-4-1-2 and sacrifice a midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Palhinha, Gallagher, Spence; Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani

