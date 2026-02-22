Fulham news: Marco Silva makes worrying admission after Kevin sustains injury in win over Sunderland

By Ben Sully | 22 Feb 2026 21:30 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 22:12

Fulham manager Marco Silva has provided a worrying injury update on Kevin following Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Raul Jimenez starred with a brace in Fulham's successful away trip, helping his team end a run of three consecutive league defeats.

However, an injury to club-record signing Kevin prevented the game from being a perfect outing for the Cottagers.

Kevin, who completed a £34.6m move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, sustained the injury in the closing stages of the first half at the Stadium of Light.

The winger was helped off the pitch by the club's medical staff and replaced by January addition Oscar Bobb.

Silva provides Kevin injury update

Silva delivered a pessimistic response when he was asked about Kevin's injury status following the 3-1 victory.

"About Kevin, it doesn't look good, unfortunately," Silva said. "I cannot be 100 per cent sure. I cannot give feedback because it's too soon but it doesn't look good.

"In one or two days' time we are going to know more. Hopefully, nothing serious, but the feeling right now is not good. We have to wait."

The 23-year-old has made 28 competitive appearances in his first season as a Fulham player, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

Fulham explains Robinson absence

In addition to Kevin, Silva also provided an update on left-back Antonee Robinson, who was a notable omission from the matchday squad.

"He felt something in his ankle throughout the week, he wasn't feeling 100%," Silva explained, as per journalist Jack Kelly.

"Doesn't look serious. He rested one session, he tried yesterday, but wasn't in conditions to travel."

Robinson has already seen his season hampered by injury after being restricted to just two appearances from August to December due to a knee problem.