Team News: Man Utd vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

On the hunt for a third straight Premier League win, Michael Carrick's revitalised Manchester United welcome top-four outsiders Fulham to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils stunned leaders Arsenal 3-2 last weekend, while the Cottagers also came from behind to sink Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UTD vs. FULHAM

MAN UTD

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Joshua Zirkzee (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (thigh)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh), Samuel Chukwueze (personal), Oscar Bobb (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

