Team News: Man Utd vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

On the hunt for a third straight Premier League win, Michael Carrick's revitalised Manchester United welcome top-four outsiders Fulham to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils stunned leaders Arsenal 3-2 last weekend, while the Cottagers also came from behind to sink Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
MAN UTD vs. FULHAM
MAN UTD
Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)
Doubtful: Joshua Zirkzee (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (thigh)
Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh), Samuel Chukwueze (personal), Oscar Bobb (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez