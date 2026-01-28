Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'stepping up interest' in French gem

By Axel Clody | 28 Jan 2026 06:56

Interested in Kader Meite's profile, Manchester United are ready to accelerate their efforts to sign the Stade Rennais gem during this transfer window.

During this January window, Stade Rennais are being attacked from all sides for their young talents and find themselves facing a dilemma: should the Breton club sell their stars for over £84.7m (€100m) this winter? Indeed, Chelsea are strongly interested in Jeremy Jacquet and have already offered £42.4m (€50m), while Al-Hilal are courting Kader Meite.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Manchester United want to accelerate move for Kader Meite

In the latter case, the Saudi club have made their move as Rennes have just rejected a £22m (€26m) bid from Al-Hilal. The French side are holding out for a larger fee for their 18-year-old forward, but the exact amount has not been disclosed.

In any case, the Saudi Pro League club are not discouraged and plan to return with a more substantial offer.

However, the Saudi outfit will need to be wary of the competition. Indeed, according to The Guardian, Manchester United are considering stepping up their interest in the Rennes gem and have already opened discussions with the player's entourage.

The British outlet reports that Kader Meite's transfer should cost around £25.4m (€30m).

© Imago

Kader Meite ready to wait until next window to leave Rennes?

The question now is whether the Red Devils could convince Rennes to sell as early as this January window. This weekend, Caught Offside revealed two important decisions from the young forward.

The Rennes man, who was already reported to be on Manchester United and Chelsea's radar, is sceptical about a move to the Middle East and would favour Europe should he leave his boyhood club.

According to the same source, the player would prefer to wait until next summer to leave Rennes, in order to have more suitors and for interested clubs to present clearer projects.

As such, a departure did not appear to be on the agenda this winter for Kader Meite. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince both the Breton club and the young forward in the coming days. Which does not seem an easy task.