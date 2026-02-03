Preview: Al-Okhdood vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 03 Feb 2026 07:21

With the second half of the Saudi Pro League commencing, Al Hilal will hope to cement their place at the summit when they visit Al Okhdood on Thursday, February 5.

The hosts have been flirting with relegation over the past two seasons, but this could be it if they do not start securing positive results.

Match preview

The only solace that Al Okhdood can take heading into this match is the fact that they have only been victorious at home.

The Ambassador of Narjan head into Thursday night's fixture placed 17th in the division, but only two points from safety, which offers some hope that they can turn things around.

Two fiftteen place finishes in consecutive seasons since their promotion from the second division are an indication of their struggles in the Saudi top flight.

This term, the home side have won just two games across 19 league fixtures, losing 13 in that run, which is why they find themselves staring down the relegation barrel.

The club recently underwent a managerial change, after parting ways with Paulo Sergio, who was almost a year into the job before he was shown the door in January this year.

Since then, Marius Sumudica has been the man in charge, but his influence has not changed much in the way of results, as Al Okhdood managed just one victory and suffered four defeats in his seven games at the helm.

A draw the last time out snapped a two-game losing streak, and Sumudica will hope for more of the same when they host the table-topping Al Hilal.

© Imago / Vlad Bereholschi

Simone Inzaghi's charges have been excellent in the league this term, winning 14 of their 19 fixtures so far this season.

However, the Blue Waves hit a bump in form recently, registering three stalemates in a row leading up to this upcoming encounter.

Those results have not been ideal for the league leaders, as they have reduced their lead at the top to just one point, leaving little room for error going forward.

With Al Nassr breathing down their necks, the visitors must keep up their unbeaten record away from home this season, but that simply will not be enough, as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led club can overtake them with a win.

Inzaghi's troops must secure three points in this one, and history suggests that they will, as they have won each of the last six head-to-heads with Al Okhdood.

Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League Form:

WLDLLD

Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Form:

WWWDDD

Team News

© Imago / VCG

Al Hilal's biggest concern over the last few days was getting someone to replace their top scorer, Marcos Leonardo.

The Brazilian was all set to move to Atletico Madrid on loan, which is why he missed out on Monday night's fixture; however, the deal fell through because the Blue Waves were doubtful about securing the services of Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

However, the Real Madrid forward ended up sealing his move to the club, which means Inzaghi has a decision to make between Benzema and Leonardo.

The hosts will be without defender Naif Asiri, after he received his marching orders the last time out against Neom SC.

Al Okhdood's primary issue this season has been finding the back of the net, as they have only scored 15 goals in 19 games, with their top scorer being captain Saeed Al-Rubaie, which is a concern since he is a centre half.

Sumudica will ask for more from his attackers, such as Khaled Narey, who recently returned from injury, and scored the opener after just four minutes in Monday night's 1-1 draw with Neom.

Al Okhdood possible starting lineup:

Portugal; Abd, Hawsawi, Gunter, Al Rubaie, Fagihy; Bassogog, Neyou, Gul, Nguen; Narey

Al Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Al Harbi, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Hernandez; Kanno, Neves, Milenkovic-Savic, Al Dawsari; Benzema, Nunez

We say: Al Okhdood 0-3 Al Hilal

The Blue Waves have just been too good for the hosts in the past, winning all six meetings, while five of those fixtures produced a clean sheet for Al Hilal.

Additionally, the visitors scored a minimum of three goals in five of their last six head-to-heads, while four of them saw Al Hilal score exactly three times.