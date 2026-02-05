Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants lining up £69.5m move for Inter Milan star to solve 'major issue'

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 09:57 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 10:00

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a big-money offer for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, with the Italian viewed as a 'top target' for the club this summer.

Bastoni, 26, has again been in strong form for Inter during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 28 occasions in all competitions, scoring once and registering six assists.

The Italy international arrived at Inter from Atalanta BC in 2017, and he has represented the San Siro giants on 286 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering 30 assists.

Bastoni has a contract with Inter until June 2028, but his future is currently the subject of much speculation, and a big-money exit could occur this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Bastoni is viewed as a 'top target' for Barcelona, with the club looking to sign a left-footed centre-back in 2026.

Barcelona 'lining up' big-money Bastoni move

The Catalan side are believed to be preparing a bid in the region of €80m (£69.5m).

Bastoni is thought to be keen on a move to Spain, and Barcelona are willing to spend big this summer in order to address their defensive problems.

Hansi Flick's side have conceded 23 times in their 22 La Liga matches this season, which is the joint-most in the top four.

Barcelona conceded 14 times in their eight games in the league stage of the Champions League, meanwhile, which was the most in the top 13.

Defensive issues could ultimately cost Barcelona when it comes to the biggest of trophies this season, and it is clear that the club need to address the issue this summer.

Will Barcelona sign a new striker this summer?

Barcelona are also expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer, as Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Camp Nou once his deal has expired in June.

The Catalan outfit are also looking to sign a left-sided attacker, and that is likely to be Marcus Rashford, with the La Liga champions having the option to sign the England international on a permanent basis from Manchester United this summer.