Tottenham lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 10:05

Tottenham Hotspur could be without as many as 13 players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Spurs’ packed treatment room includes James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski (both knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Pedro Porro, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur (all hamstring), Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall (both ankle) and Kevin Danso (toe) who are all ruled out.

Dominic Solanke (fitness) and Cristian Romero could not complete the full 90 minutes in last weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Man City - a game in which Solanke scored two second-half goals - and both players will be assessed ahead of facing Man United.

Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven (unspecified) and Djed Spence (calf) were both left out of the matchday squad against City and a late call is set to be made on their availability on Saturday.

If fit, Romero and Van de Ven would be expected to start at centre-back, but head coach Thomas Frank may be required to call upon Radu Dragusin and Joao Palhinha to fill in at the back, while Spence - if fit - Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray and new signing Souza all battle for a starting spot at full-back or wing-back, depending on the formation.

Pape Sarr will be looking to force his way back in the first XI and could either replace or link up with Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma in centre-midfield.

Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel are both in contention to earn recalls in the final third, though Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons and Solanke - if fit - are all likely to retain their starting spots. The latter has scored five goals in his last five appearances against Man United in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

