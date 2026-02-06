"When innocent people are killed, I condemn all of them”: Man City boss Pep Guardiola will not remain silent on humanitarian issues

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 14:03

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asserted that he will condemn anything “when innocent people are killed” after responding to criticism he has received over his comments on global conflicts and humanitarian issues.

Ahead of the Citizens’ EFL Cup semi-final second-leg win against Newcastle on Wednesday, Guardiola used his press conference to "speak up" and express the "hurt" he feels for victims of conflicts around the world.

Guardiola referenced conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the United States.

"Today we can see it, before we could not see it," Guardiola told reporters. "It hurts me. If it was the opposite side, it would hurt me. I'm sorry, I will stand up, always I will be there. Always. Completely kill thousands of innocent people? It hurts me. It's no more complicated than that. No more.

"I cannot imagine how anybody cannot feel that, when you see the images every single day, the fathers, mothers, kids, having what happened, their lives being destroyed and the people cannot feel a little bit of being attached? I'm sorry, I cannot feel it."

This came after the Catalan coach gave a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity event in Barcelona last week.

Guardiola’s comments drew criticism from Jewish community leaders, who felt Man City were “being let down by him repeatedly straying into commentary on international affairs” and have called for him to “focus on football”.

© Imago / APL

‘Be silent and don't say anything is what the world wants - I think the opposite’

In addition, the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region has “implored” Guardiola to be “more careful with his language” at a time when anti-Semitism is rising.

At a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday, Guardiola was asked to reflect on those comments he made and his language used, and he replied: "To be honest, I didn't say anything special. I don't feel that.

“I think, why should I not express how I feel just because I am a manager? So I do not agree, but I respect absolutely all opinions.

“What I said basically is how many conflicts there are right now around the globe or around the world. How many? A lot, right? I condemn all of them. All of them.

“When innocent people are killed, I condemn all of them."

“If you don't understand my message, that is fine. I cannot say otherwise. Be silent and don't say anything, that is what the world wants - I think the opposite."

Guardiola is currently focused on Man City’s clash with Liverpool and has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and John Stones ahead of the trip to Anfield, while also sharing his thoughts on whether Erling Haaland could return to the starting lineup.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table, but they could slip nine points behind title rivals Arsenal at the summit before they face Liverpool on Sunday, with the Gunners playing against Sunderland on Saturday.