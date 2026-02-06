Preview: Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 06 Feb 2026 14:22

Looking to record back-to-back wins, Swansea City welcome a League One-bound Sheffield Wednesday to the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Swans secured a standout success at the home of Watford last time out, whereas the Owls' struggles continued at Blackburn Rovers.

Match preview

After a respectable 11th-placed finish last season, Swansea are fighting to seal another top-12 spot this time around, with a run of two wins in their last three alleviating any worries of a relegation battle this term.

The Swans secured arguably their most impressive victory of 2026 last Saturday afternoon, when they became only the third team to beat Watford at Vicarage Road this campaign, with Marko Stamenic and Josh Key finding the net.

After collecting six points from their last three second-tier contests, Swansea are currently occupying 16th spot in the Championship standings, seven points ahead of West Bromwich Albion in the relegation zone.

Vitor Matos's troops would be fighting for a spot in the top six if the division was determined purely on home form, with the Swans losing just four of their 15 matches in the league at Swansea.com Stadium.

On a mission to claim the Championship's Golden Boot in just his second campaign in England football, Zan Vipotnik has scored 13 goals in 28 appearances so far, beating his tally of seven from 2024-25.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Sheffield Wednesday extended their losing run across Championship and FA Cup action to a saddening eight matches with a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn on Tuesday night, with the Yorkshire side failing to score in each of their last nine matches.

The Owls managed just a single shot on target at Ewood Park earlier in the week and showed little signs of netting for the first time since Boxing Day, with an early Eiran Cashin goal sealing maximum points for the hosts.

Last picking up second-tier points on December 29, it is no surprise to find Sheffield Wednesday rooted to the bottom of the Championship rankings, especially given their 18-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

Winless across 16 league matches at Hillsborough in 2025-26, the Owls have got their majority of their limited points collection done on the road, although they last avoided defeat in an away contest on December 9.

The winter transfer window did little to boost the morale around Wednesday, who saw star player and club legend Barry Bannan depart to Millwall, significantly reducing their threat in attacking areas.

Swansea City Championship form: W L D W L W

Swansea City form (all competitions): L L D W L W

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form: L L L L L L

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions): L L L L L L

Team News

© Imago

Swansea are battling on without the services of Adam Idah, who picked up a serious hamstring injury in December.

The Swans' options in attacking areas are reduced further by the absence of Zeidane Inoussa, with the Swede nursing a back problem.

Inoussa is joined by compatriot Meiker Widell in the hosts' medical room, with the midfielder sidelined due to a knock.

Sheffield Wednesday are dealing with an injury crisis which has ruled out plenty of key senior players. including one-time England international Nathaniel Chalobah.

There is also considerable weakness at the back for the Owls, who are without Di'Shon Bernard (knee) and Dominic Iorfa (groin).

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Ward, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic, Pereira, Franco, Fulton, Eom; Vipotnik

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Palmer, Otegbayo, Cooper; Valery, Heskey, Ingelsson, Johnson; McNeill, Lowe, Yates

We say: Swansea City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Boasting a strong record in South Wales, Swansea will be extremely confident of swatting Sheffield Wednesday aside this weekend.

The Owls are on their last legs in the Championship and the theme of defeat should continue on Sunday.

