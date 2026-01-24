Transfer news and rumours: Galatasaray want Barcelona midfielder, Brighton & Hove Albion attacker available on loan

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 08:59 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:11

Galatasaray are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

Casado's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the Spaniard struggling to secure starts for the Catalan outfit during the 2025-26 campaign.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all believed to be admirers.

However, according to Sport, Galatasaray are currently at the head of the queue, although it is unlikely that a move would occur during the January transfer window.

The Turkish giants are instead said to be planning an approach this summer.

Casado, who has also been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, has provided one assist in 19 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old's contract at Camp Nou is due to run until June 2028.

© Imago

Brighton attacker Watson 'available on loan'

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly willing to loan Tommy Watson out in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old made a £10m move to Brighton from Sunderland last summer, but he has been restricted to just six substitute appearances in the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports News, Brighton are desperate for Watson to play regular football at this stage of his career and have therefore made him available on loan.

A number of Championship clubs are believed to be keen, and the expectation is that the teenager will leave the Seagulls before the winter window closes.

Watson scored three times in 24 appearances for Sunderland, while he impressed for Brighton in the EFL Cup this season, scoring once and providing one assist in three appearances.

© Imago

Birmingham's Furuhashi 'wanted' by Swansea

Elsewhere, Swansea City are reportedly planning a move for Birmingham City striker Kyogo Furuhashi in the closing stages of the winter window.

The 31-year-old arrived at Birmingham over the summer off the back of scoring 85 goals in 165 appearances for Celtic during a successful spell.

However, Furuhashi has found it difficult to make his mark for the Blues, only managing three goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The attacker has only one goal in 25 Championship appearances this term, and he could potentially leave Birmingham before the end of the January window.

According to Football Insider, Swansea are planning an approach, having been informed that the Blues will listen to offers.

Furuhashi won nine trophies during his time at Celtic, including four Scottish Premiership titles, but it has been a struggle for him in English football.