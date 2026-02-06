Preview: Braga vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 06 Feb 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 23:49

In-form Braga look to tighten their grip on fourth place as they welcome struggling Rio Ave to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday for matchday 21 of the Primeira Liga.

The Archbishops are two points clear of fifth-placed Gil Vicente in the Portuguese top-flight table, while the 13th-placed Vilacondenses sit just three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Braga have endured their fair share of struggles this season, but fans of the Archbishops are smiling again after seeing their side turn a corner following a short but costly dip.

Since back-to-back defeats in the Taca da Liga final and Portuguese Cup quarter-finals, Carlos Vicens’s side have gone five games without conceding a goal across all competitions, winning four of those outings.

The only exception was a goalless draw at Go Ahead Eagles, which was enough to secure a place in the Europa League last 16, while lweekend’s 4–0 thrashing of AVS further reflects their resurgence on the domestic front.

Pau Victor starred in that win, netting his first brace for Braga after also teeing up Ricardo Horta for an early opener, with Rodrigo Zalazar also putting his name on the scoresheet in the 30th minute.

The result extended Braga’s unbeaten league run to five games (D2), with victories in each of the last three, during which they scored 10 and conceded none — a period that has improved their overall Primeira Liga tallies.

The Archbishops have now won 10 of their 20 league games (D6, L4) this season, scoring 41 goals — only bettered by two sides — while boasting the fifth-best defensive record, with just 18 conceded.

Braga will be confident of securing another victory this weekend, after taking full spoils in four of their last five league games at the Estadio Municipal (D1), meaning they have collected 17 points from a possible 27 at home this season.

In contrast, Rio Ave have struggled in recent weeks, losing five of their last seven matches (W1, D1), two more defeats than they recorded in their opening 13 fixtures (W3, D7) of the Primeira Liga campaign.

A lack of sharpness in attack has been evident in their downturn, with all defeats in those seven games coming when the Vilacondenses failed to score, including last weekend’s humbling 3–0 loss at home to Arouca.

Rio Ave have also been porous at the back, conceding multiple goals in four of those five defeats, leaving their season tally at 38 goals shipped while scoring only 22.

On the road, Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s men have won just two of their 10 league fixtures, though they have lost only three, and can take some hope from their recent meetings with Braga.

The Vilacondenses are unbeaten in their last two encounters between the sides (W1, D1), including a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture, but they have lost each of their last five visits to the Estadio Municipal and are winless in their last seven trips (D1, L6).



Team News

Braga may be without defender Adrian Barisic and midfielder Gabri Martínez, who were both forced off in last weekend’s victory over AVS.

Vítor Carvalho is also doubtful after missing that match, while Mario Dorgeles could be unavailable for a third consecutive outing.

Amine El Ouazzani remains sidelined with a foot injury and centre-back Sikou Niakate is set to miss a fourth straight match.

Vicens is expected to retain his front three from the previous outing, with Victor leading the line, while Horta and Zalazar provide support from the flanks.

Rio Ave will be without midfielder Brandon Aguilera, who is out long-term with a knee injury, while goalkeeper Cezary Miszta is unlikely to feature after missing the last two games due to a back problem.

Centre-back Francisco Petrasso will also miss the game through suspension, while Clayton’s midweek move to Olympiacos leaves Rio Ave short in attack, though new arrivals Tamble Monteiro and Jalen Blesa could feature.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; P Oliveira, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi; Gomez, Moutinho, Gorby, Lelo; Zalazar, R Horta, P Victor

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Chamorro; Ntoi, Brabec, Abbey; Tome, Nikitscher, Lomboto, Vrousai; Bezerra, Monteiro, Spikic



We say: Braga 3-0 Rio Ave

Braga have kept clean sheets in each of their last three league games — and five across all competitions — and that defensive streak is likely to continue against a Rio Ave side finding it hard to score.

With the hosts in explosive form and the visitors struggling at both ends, a comfortable home victory looks the most probable outcome.



