Preview: AVS vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 01 Feb 2026 07:10

Fresh off the back of sealing their spot in the Europa League last-16, Braga return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they visit the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves to face AVS on Monday.

While Braga look to take another step toward securing a top-four finish, the home side find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and will be aiming to get their quest for survival well and truly underway.

Match preview

AVS dropped two more points in last Friday’s clash against fellow strugglers Casa Pia, but the resilience shown to fight back from three goals down and salvage a point could provide the spark for their push for safety.

The visitors found themselves three goals down heading into the final 15 minutes at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior and staring down at another defeat, but a brace from Nene and Guilherme Neiva’s 99th-minute strike saw them force a share of the spoils in a fine show of fighting spirit.

AVS will now look to build on the display against Casa Pia as they head into Monday’s tie in search of their first league win of the campaign, having managed five draws and losing 14 of their 19 games so far.

As highlighted last weekend, defensive vulnerability has been central to the AVS’s underwhelming campaign, with the Vila das Aves outfit conceding 47 goals already, three more than any other side in the division.

Next up for Joao Henriques’s men is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous three encounters, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding seven goals and scoring three since their first meeting in December 2024.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

On the other hand, Braga wrapped up their Europa League group-stage campaign on Thursday as they played out a goalless draw with Go Ahead Eagles when the two teams squared off at the De Adelaarshorst.

Os Arcebispos picked up five wins and two draws from their eight group games to collect 17 points from a possible 24 and finish sixth in the league standings, one point above ninth-placed Genk just outside the automatic round-of-16 places.

While it has been a solid campaign on the continental scene for Braga, they are also on a solid run of results back home, where they sit fourth in the Primeira Liga table with 33 points from 19 matches, two points above fifth-placed Gil Vicente outside the European qualifying places.

Carlos Vicens’s men turned in a five-star team display in the Primeira Liga last Sunday when they thrashed Alverca 5-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga to make it two back-to-back league wins for the first time in the new year.

Braga head into Monday’s tie with six wins and two draws from their last nine Primeira Liga matches since early-November, with their only defeat in that time coming on December 19, when they were beaten 1-0 by Estoril Praia at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

L

L

D

AVS form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

D

Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

D

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

AVS will take to the pitch without the services of Spanish defender Guillem Molina, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines since picking up an injury back in August.

The home side will also have to cope without Cristian Castro, who is set to serve the second of a three-game suspension, having received a straight red card against Arouca on January 17.

Nene turned in an inspiring display to help AVS salvage a draw last time out, but the 42-year-old should start from the bench once again, with Portuguese striker Tomane leading the attack.

As for Braga, Sikou Niakate has missed the last two matches since coming off with a muscle injury against Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago and the Malian defender is a major doubt for Monday’s tie.

He is joined on Os Arcebispos’ injury table by Moroccan forward Amine El Ouazzani, who has been out of action since sustaining a foot problem back in December.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Algobia, Semedo, Ponck, Kiki; Roni, Mendonca; Akinsola, Lima, Perea; Tomane

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Carvalho, Barisic, Arrey-Mbi; Gomez, Moutinho, Gorby, Martinez; Zalazar, R Horta, Delgado

We say: AVS 0-2 Braga

While AVS will aim to build on their stalemate against Casa Pia and secure their first win of the campaign, they are in for another tough 90 minutes against a Braga side who are unbeaten in eight of their last nine league games.

With Gil Vicente hot on their tails, Braga know they must avoid any slip-ups as they look to secure European qualification, and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

