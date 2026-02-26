Preview: AVS vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Feb 2026 17:36 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 17:47

Looking to secure consecutive home victories, basement side AVS welcome Estrela Amadora to Estadio do CD Aves on Saturday afternoon for round 24 of the Primeira Liga.

The Vila das Aves hosts sit 12 points adrift of safety, while the visitors occupy 12th place in the Portuguese top-flight standings, five points above the drop zone, setting up an intriguing contest in the fight for survival.

Match preview

Despite claiming their first Primeira Liga victory of the campaign in emphatic fashion against an in-form Estoril Praia, few would have expected AVS to follow that up with a positive result at Estadio da Luz last Saturday.

Indeed, Joao Henriques’s men were comprehensively outclassed in a 3–0 defeat to Benfica, as goals from Alexander Bah, Enzo Barrenechea and Rafa Silva had the contest effectively settled before the interval, further exposing their existing frailties.

AVS have now lost 10 of their last 14 matches across all competitions (W2, D2), including a painful Portuguese Cup exit at Sporting Lisbon, and they have conceded three or more goals in five of their last six outings during that run.

As a result, the Vila das Aves outfit have shipped more goals than any other team in the Primeira Liga this season (57), while scoring the joint-second fewest (18).

AVS have also suffered the highest number of defeats in the division, losing 17 of their 23 league matches (W1, D5), making their position at the foot of the table hardly surprising.

Currently 10 points adrift of 16th-placed Santa Clara with 11 games remaining, the Vila das Aves club are once again embroiled in a late-season battle for survival, having preserved their top-flight status via the playoff route last term, and another home victory this weekend would significantly strengthen their bid to close the gap and secure safety.

Meanwhile, Estrela’s own attempt to steer further clear of danger suffered another setback last weekend when they fell to a 2–0 home defeat against 17th-placed Tondela, conceding early from the penalty spot through Bebeto before Pedro Maranhao sealed the result late on for the visitors.

Joao Nuno’s side have now lost four of their last six matches (W1, D1), failing to score in three of those setbacks, while a 1–0 win over Santa Clara on matchday 21 remains their only success in seven league outings in 2026 (D2, L4).

Eager to regain traction in their fight for safety, Estrela arrive encouraged by a 3–0 triumph in the reverse fixture, though that stands as the Tricolores’s only victory in three previous meetings (D1, L1), with their sole prior visit to AVS ending in a draw.

That said, just two wins from 11 league fixtures on the road is hardly inspiring, although the Amadorans can draw some confidence from having avoided defeat in six of those away outings.



AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

L

W

L

AVS form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

W

L

L

Team News

AVS could again be without midfielder Pedro Lima after he missed the previous outing due to an injury sustained in the win over Estoril.

Winter signing Antoine Baroan suffered a broken leg on his debut and is set to be absent for a fourth consecutive match, while right-back Guillem Molina remains sidelined with a fibular injury.

For Estrela, Yahya Kalley and Bruno Langa have both missed the last two matches, meaning Otavio may once again deputise at left-back.

Defensive options are further reduced by the suspension of Luan Patrick, who received a straight red card in stoppage time last weekend, although Bernardo Schappo’s return from a one-match ban provides a timely boost.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Robinho is uncertain to feature after missing the clash against Tondela last weekend.



AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Devenish, Paulo Vitor, Rivas; Mendonca, Roni, Algobia; Akinsola, Duarte, Tomane

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Otavio, Lekovic, Schappo, Ecanda; Jansson; Marcus, Moreira, Doue, J Cabral; Pinho

We say: AVS 1-0 Estrela Amadora

AVS’ most recent setback came against a superior Benfica side, but the Vila das Aves outfit should take confidence from returning to familiar surroundings, particularly against an Estrela team short on momentum.

With this fixture carrying significant weight in the survival race, it is likely to be a tense affair with chances at a premium, though a solitary strike may prove decisive for the hosts as they seek to capitalise on home advantage and edge closer to safety.



