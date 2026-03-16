Ousmane Dembele addresses PSG future after agent spotted with Man City chief

By Ben Sully | 16 Mar 2026 23:53 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 23:59

Ousmane Dembele has played down speculation surrounding his Paris Saint-Germain future after his agent was recently spotted with Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana.

Dembele has just over two years left to run on the contract he signed when he joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2023.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, Sport recently reported that Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, had met with Viana.

The publication shared an image of the Man City sporting director in conversation with the player's representative.

The report also claimed that Dembele's agent is exploring potential opportunities due to the lack of progress in talks with PSG over a new deal.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Dembele open to new PSG deal

Dembele has now made an effort to play down the talk surrounding his future, indicating that he still wants to remain at the Parc des Princes.

“There's no reason not to stay at PSG," Dembele told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Chelsea.

"But I’m not the one making the decisions; the discussions about my contract are between the club and my agent.

"I haven’t been involved in that since the beginning of my career."

© Imago / NurPhoto

Dembele's transformation at PSG

After struggling with injury during his time at Barcelona, Dembele has established himself as one of the world's best players in his three years as PSG attacker.

The 28-year-old starred with 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, including eight goals and six assists in the club's run to winning their first-ever Champions League trophy.

As a result of his dazzling performances in PSG's historic campaign, Dembele was rewarded with the 2025 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Given his importance to Luis Enrique's side, there seems little reason why the player and club would not want to continue their successful association beyond 2028.

That said, there is always the possibility that Dembele may fancy a fresh challenge in the Premier League, having ticked off the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 in his career to date.

In the short term, the forward will be looking to play a key role in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with PSG boasting a 5-2 lead from the first leg in Paris.