Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Real Madrid, Chelsea vs. PSG

By Matt Law | 17 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester City's home fixture with Real Madrid, in addition to Chelsea's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in London.

© Imago / Bildbyran Facing an uphill task to keep their Champions League campaign alive, Sporting Lisbon welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for the second leg of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday evening. The Lions were swept aside when the sides met in the first leg in Norway last Wednesday, suffering a 3-0 defeat in what was the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-2 Bodo/Glimt (Bodo/Glimt win 5-3 on aggregate)

Glimt have already demonstrated that they can compete with elite opponents even away from home, as illustrated by victories at Atletico and Inter, so it would not be surprising if they trouble Sporting again on Tuesday.

As such, keeping the Super Team quiet for the entire contest may prove difficult, although the hosts are still capable of claiming victory given their formidable record at Jose Alvalade - even if that ultimately falls short of securing progression.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Bodo/Glimt, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Champions League action returns to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening when Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Los Blancos arrive in England holding a commanding advantage after a dominant first-leg victory in Spain, leaving the Citizens with a major task if they are to overturn the deficit and keep their European hopes alive.

We say: Man City 2-1 Real Madrid (Real Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate)

Manchester City are likely to produce a stronger performance in front of their home crowd, but overturning a three-goal deficit against a side with Real Madrid’s experience in this competition remains a daunting task. The Citizens could secure a victory on the night, but Los Blancos should progress on aggregate.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

A Liam Rosenior remontada is required from Chelsea if they are to somehow keep their Champions League dream alive at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain's title defence.

The Blues and the Parisiens reunite at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the second leg of their last-16 tie, after Luis Enrique's crop stormed to a 5-2 victory in the French capital last week.

We say: Chelsea 1-3 PSG (PSG win 8-3 on aggregate)

The cracks in Rosenior's Chelsea plan are becoming increasingly visible, and the Blues' jittery defence is at risk of being picked off by PSG's rampant attackers.

Les Parisiens have past trauma when it comes to second-leg turnarounds, but this is not Barcelona 2017, so Enrique's champions should stroll into the last eight.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. PSG, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Champions League action returns to the bright lights of the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, when Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their last-16 showdown.

The Gunners were on the brink of suffering a first-leg defeat at the BayArena last week, but Kai Havertz channelled his inner Nicklas Bendtner to deny his old club a precious victory.

We say: Arsenal 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Arsenal win 2-1 on aggregate)

Since Manchester United's shock success in January, Arsenal have been rebuilding the walls of the Emirates fortress, where they have won six successive matches in all competitions while keeping clean sheets in four of their last five.

Tuesday's second leg is unlikely to be a gripping watch for the neutrals, but Arteta's men still have our backing to set up a likely quarter-final with surprise package Bodo/Glimt.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and predicted lineups