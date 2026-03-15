Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Mar 2026 23:48

Facing an uphill task to keep their Champions League campaign alive, Sporting Lisbon welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for the second leg of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday evening.

The Lions were swept aside when the sides met in the first leg in Norway last Wednesday, suffering a 3-0 defeat in what was the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Match preview

In a round-of-16 first-leg round where Bayern Munich were the only travelling side to claim victory, Sporting were among four away teams that crumbled and now require a rare remontada to keep their European campaign alive.

Joining the Premier League trio of Chelsea (capitulating to Paris Saint-Germain), Tottenham Hotspur (crumbling at Atletico Madrid) and Manchester City (falling at Real Madrid) in needing to overturn a three-goal deficit, the Lions at least have history to draw inspiration from.

The Lisbon club previously recovered from a three-goal first-leg disadvantage in UEFA competition when they secured a 5-4 aggregate triumph over Manchester United in the 1963-64 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals after a remarkable 5-0 second-leg victory.

Sporting will not rule themselves out of producing a similar comeback given their formidable record at Jose Alvalade, having won 17 of their last 18 matches at the ground - including all four in the league phase - with 10 of those victories coming by margins of three goals or more.

The Lions have also prevailed in each of their three previous UEFA home meetings with Norwegian opposition while keeping clean sheets every time, a record that should further strengthen belief for a side entering this encounter refreshed after this weekend’s league match with Tondela was postponed.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Glimt are likewise taking to the field for the first time since last Wednesday’s clash in Norway, where a 36th-minute Sondre Fet penalty, Ole Blomberg’s strike before the break and Kasper Hogh’s second-half effort secured a commanding advantage in the tie.

That triumph marks a fifth successive Champions League victory for the Scandinavian minnows, who, in their debut campaign in the competition proper, sparked their resurgence during the closing rounds of the league phase by drawing at Borussia Dortmund before defeating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to claim a playoff berth.

After eliminating Inter Milan over two legs in that round, it would hardly be surprising if Kjetil Knutsen’s men press home their advantage again as they attempt to become the first Norwegian club to reach the tournament’s quarter-finals since Rosenborg in 1996–97.

Further encouragement for the Super Team comes from the fact that they have progressed in all five previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they held a three-goal first-leg lead at home, while their potent attack also provides confidence ahead of Tuesday's trip.

Glimt have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 Champions League matches and travel to Lisbon after netting exactly two goals in each of their last five competitive away fixtures, winning four of them.



Sporting Lisbon Champions League form:

D

W

L

W

W

L

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

D

W

W

W

W

W

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sporting had a couple of key players absent in the first leg through suspension but will now welcome back Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves after both served their respective one-match bans.

Meanwhile, Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas remain sidelined as they continue recovering from knee problems, while Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda is still working his way back from foot surgery.

Luis Suarez has scored three goals across his last two Champions League appearances at Jose Alvalade, and the Colombian forward will again carry much of the attacking responsibility as he leads the line on Tuesday.

Also enjoying strong form for Glimt in Europe’s elite competition, Hogh has netted five times in his last five such outings and will aim to maintain that momentum in Lisbon.

Manager Knutsen has named an unchanged lineup in each of the last five continental matches and is expected to stick with the same XI here, with Ole Didrik Blomberg, Jens Petter Hauge and Hogh forming the attacking trio once more.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-2 Bodo/Glimt

Glimt have already demonstrated that they can compete with elite opponents even away from home, as illustrated by victories at Atletico and Inter, so it would not be surprising if they trouble Sporting again on Tuesday.

As such, keeping the Super Team quiet for the entire contest may prove difficult, although the hosts are still capable of claiming victory given their formidable record at Jose Alvalade - even if that ultimately falls short of securing progression.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.