Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Hogh and Hauge sink Citizens

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Jan 2026 19:39

Brilliant Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City with a historic 3-1 triumph in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Man City struggled to create many clear chances, while Bodo/Glimt's dangerous counter-attacks saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead into the break, with Kasper Hogh netting two goals in the space of two minutes.

A similar pattern emerged early in the second half, with Man City controlling the ball and Bodo/Glimt threatening on the counter, and the hosts managed to add a third to their lead thanks to a stunning Jens Petter Hauge goal.

Manchester City immediately responded to going three behind as Rayan Cherki struck on the hour mark, but minutes later the Citizens found themselves down to 10 men as Rodri received his marching orders for two yellow card offences in 58 seconds.

Although Man City were once again in control of possession as they searched for a way back into the game, Bodo/Glimt looked comfortable in defence and were often the more threatening side, including Hauge hitting the bar and Hogh having a goal disallowed.

Ultimately, Bodo/Glimt retained their 3-1 lead at the full-time whistle, securing their first-ever victory and much-needed three points in the Champions League proper.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City seemingly failed to learn their lesson from the Manchester derby defeat, controlling the ball but failing to break down the opposition defence, while being extremely vulnerable to the counter attack.

Bodo/Glimt deserve huge plaudits for the breath-taking speed of their counter-attacks, consistently picking the right passes to cut through Man City and transition from defence to attack in a matter of seconds.

Despite the intense pace of their play, the quality never dropped, with every pass and shot showcasing the fantastic ability of this Bodo/Glimt side, who were fully deserving of tonight's victory.

While Kjetil Knutsen deserves huge credit for getting the game plan spot on, Pep Guardiola will be left concerned by the lacklustre performances produced by his team in their last two matches.

The result means Bodo/Glimt now trail the top 24 by just one point, although they do face a difficult last fixture against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano.

Meanwhile, Man City could be overtaken by several teams, leaving their top eight spot in danger heading into their final league phase match against Galatasaray.

BODO/GLIMT VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Kasper Hogh goal vs. Man City (22nd min, Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Man City)

Bodo/Glimt grab an early lead at home against Man City ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6Gw5PBCXy2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Hogh gives Bodo/Glimt the lead against Manchester City!

Bodo/Glimt spring a counter through Ole Didrik Blomberg, who drives into the box, stumbles under the initial tackle from Abdukodir Khusanov, climbs back to his feet and clips a cross towards the back post.

The delivery perfectly picks out Hogh, who heads down into the ground and past Gianluigi Donnarumma, giving Bodo/Glimt the lead against the run of play.

Kasper Hogh goal vs. Man City (24th min, Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Man City)

INCREDIBLE ?



Kasper Høgh scores twice in two minutes and Bodo/Glimt extend their lead against Man City ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ea0y7IMbKn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Man City are caught in possession and Hogh scores again!

Max Alleyne fails to deal with a bouncing ball, Hauge snatches possession and plays a pass to Blomberg.

Blomberg beats Khusanov to the ball and crosses to Hogh at the far post, and the unmarked striker shows great composure to curl a first-time effort into the top right corner.

Jens Petter Hauge goal vs. Man City (58th min, Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Man City)

That is brilliant ?



Jens Petter Hauge gets a third for Bodo/Glimt in style ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z4rGj6EJeh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Hauge, that is sensational! 3-0 to Bodo/Glimt!

Bodo/Glimt win the ball back and quickly lay it out wide to Hauge on the left flank.

Hauge drives forward, skilfully cuts inside the Man City defence to the edge of the area and curls a fantastic finish into the top right corner.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Bodo/Glimt (60th min, Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Man City)

Cherki pulls one back for Manchester City!

Bodo/Glimt fail to clear their lines as the ball finds its way to Nico O'Reilly, who shows great skill to lay the ball off to Cherki on the edge of the area.

Cherki runs onto the pass and drives a low effort into the bottom left corner, giving Man City a lifeline.

62nd min: Rodri (Manchester City) red card

Man City are 3-1 down and now down to 10 men after Rodri picks up a second yellow ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/O1aOhJLOND — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Manchester City are down to 10!

Just moments after receiving his first yellow card, Rodri pulls down a Bodo/Glimt player on the half-way line.

The referee swiftly awards a second yellow and red card to the midfielder, reducing Man City to 10 men.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JENS PETTER HAUGE

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Hauge personified Bodo/Glimt's relentless and remarkable performance tonight, playing a key part in both defence and offence.

The winger won the ball back in the build up to their second goal, followed by producing a moment of magic to score Bodo/Glimt's third of the game.

Hauge also hit the crossbar, won the most tackles (six) and won the most duels (13) of any player on the pitch - highlighting his phenomenal all-round display.

BODO/GLIMT VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Bodo/Glimt 34%-66% Man City

Shots: Bodo/Glimt 8-16 Man City

Shots on target: Bodo/Glimt 5-5 Man City

Corners: Bodo/Glimt 2-9 Man City

Fouls: Bodo/Glimt 6-9 Man City

BEST STATS

2 - Kasper Høgh has scored two goals in the first 24 minutes - the earliest a player has scored two UEFA Champions League goals against Man City since Son Heung-min in April 2019 (10 minutes). Stunned. pic.twitter.com/InRw3UnLGS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2026

6 - Sides to take a 3+ goal UEFA Champions League lead against Manchester City:



Bayern Munich - October 2013

Barcelona - October 2016

Liverpool - April 2018

Sporting CP - November 2024

Real Madrid - February 2025

?Bodø/Glimt - January 2026



Astounding. pic.twitter.com/FBOcVT3Hce — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2026

53 - There were just 53 seconds between Rodri's first and second yellow cards, the fewest for a sending off for an English club in the UEFA Champions League since Wayne Rooney for Man Utd against Villarreal in September 2005 (4 seconds). Quickfire. pic.twitter.com/303G9vCaUa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Bodo/Glimt will be hoping to push into the top 24 of the Champions League when they take on Atletico Madrid next Wednesday in their final league phase fixture.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will welcome Galatasaray to the Etihad Stadium in their final league phase fixture.