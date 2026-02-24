Bodo/Glimt: 'We look to mirror Klopp's Liverpool' – The secret behind the Champions League sensation

By Axel Clody | 24 Feb 2026 15:14

Bodo/Glimt are the standout story of the 2025-26 Champions League and hold the advantage over Inter Milan in the battle for a place in the last 16.

Head coach Kjetil Knutsen discussed his team's fine form in Monday's press conference and revealed an inspiration.

"It is a path we have chosen to take, and it is about a lot of things. It is a clear identity. It requires tough training, that you work on the field functionally and at high intensity as often as you can," Knutsen said of Bodo's all-action style. "Also, the rhythm of the match will always be decisive in that regard. It is inspired by many, including Klopp and Liverpool, who we look to mirror in many ways."

Klopp praises Bodo/Glimt, the team inspired by his philosophy

Jurgen Klopp popularised a "rock and roll" Liverpool during his time at the Reds. The intense system went against the more controlled tiki-taka of rivals such as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Knutsen's inspiration is even more justified when City themselves fell victim to Bodo/Glimt's intensity this season. On January 20, the two sides met on matchday 7 of the Champions League league phase and the Cityzens left Aspmyra Stadion with a 3-1 defeat.

Other giants who were no match for the modest side include Atletico Madrid (league phase) and Inter Milan (playoff first leg). Klopp has already praised the work of the Norwegian manager.

"No one thought they would make it to this stage, and most people probably thought that what they had done before was a huge achievement, but that it was over. And now look, they are moving on," the 58-year-old told TV 2.

The 2018-19 Champions League winner stressed that the team are "in a fantastic position" in the current context and reinforced his enthusiasm for the style played by the yellow and blacks.

"The type of football they play, I understand. It is already very good, but the whole project is super interesting. It is so good that things like this can happen."

Bodo/Glimt seek last-16 spot against Internazionale

Bodo/Glimt have broken many paradigms to reach elevated heights in Europe. The club are based in the city of Bodo, one of the most northerly locations in continental football, and faced logistical difficulties to establish themselves in the country in the 1970s.

After overcoming those challenges and even relegation, they have enjoyed their most notable rise since 2020. Domestic titles, a Europa League semi-final and a Champions League debut are among their achievements.

This has come directly through internal changes. The board focused on identifying and developing talent and making profit in the future, a model that has proven effective.

More than a commercial system, the club's progression now attracts interested players. "There are players who want to come here. It is not a big city, but you can learn to play football. We are humble," Knutsen said.

With humility and a "strong, intense vision of football," Bodo/Glimt head to San Siro to face Inter for a place in the Champions League last 16.

"We must not just defend, we need to think as if the game is 0-0 and not sit too deep. The whole team needs to help in defence and then in attack," the Norwegian coach emphasised.