Wednesday's Champions League results and roundup: Arsenal hold on against Sporting Lisbon, Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Apr 2026 22:09

Supporters were treated to two Champions League quarter-final matches at 8:00PM on Wednesday, though they could hardly have been more contrasting.

Arsenal held Sporting Lisbon to a goalless stalemate at home, advancing 1-0 on aggregate, but Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 to win 6-4 across the tie.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the evening's action.

Arsenal (1) 0-0 (0) Sporting Lisbon: Mikel Arteta's side hold their nerve

Arsenal drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates to advance 1-0 on aggregate, making the semi-finals of the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

The game itself was tense in the first half, but Sporting were arguably the more confident team, with Geny Catamo striking the left post close to the interval.

Mikel Arteta's side allowed Sporting to dominate possession in the second half, and though they defended well, the Emirates crowd were audibly frustrated.

Leandro Trossard struck the post for the Gunners from a max Dowman corner with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, but while they did not score, the fact they kept Sporting at bay meant Arsenal won 1-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal will play Atletico Madrid over two legs for a place in the final, and they boast the benefit of playing the second leg at home.

Bayern Munich (6) 4-3 (4) Real Madrid: Luis Diaz wins it for Vincent Kompany

Luis Díaz that is SPECIAL ?



Bayern Munich lead on aggregate against 10-men Real Madrid in the 89th minute



? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2fnWDT402B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, winning their quarter-final tie 6-4 on aggregate.

Real started perfectly, with Arda Guler finding the back of the net in the first minute, after he quickly converted a lose pass from Manuel Neuer.

However, the hosts responded just five minutes later through Aleksandar Pavlovic, who nodded home from a corner after an excellent delivery from Joshua Kimmich.

Neuer would make another mistake when attempting to save Guler's free kick just before the half-hour mark, and though Harry Kane levelled the score from the middle of the box, Kylian Mbappe restored Real's lead after breaking away into the penalty area.

The second half was less frantic, but the biggest turning point came when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card late on, and the visitors' hopes of progressing were then dashed when Luis Diaz scored from range in the 89th minute.

A stoppage-time Michael Olise strike was the icing on the Bayern cake, with the victors booking a semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with the first leg set to be played in France.