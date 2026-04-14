Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils face 'significant competition' for 21-year-old Premier League ace

By Carter White | 14 Apr 2026 16:56

Manchester United are reportedly set to face serious competition in the race for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki.

The Red Devils are continuing to target young stars that possess promising potentials, with the Old Trafford club also in the hunt for Leicester City star Jeremy Monga, who is wanted by a host of elite outfits.

There is also a decision to be made this summer regarding the managerial position at the Theatre of Dreams, with former midfielder Michael Carrick currently in charge of the first team until the end of the term.

The 44-year-old has boosted his chances of landing the role on a permanent basis past the summer after guiding Man Utd to third in the Premier League, however, recent developments might push Carrick out of pole position.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 14), Bournemouth announced that head coach Andoni Iraola would be leaving at the end of 2025-26, opening the door for a potential Old Trafford switch for the Spaniard.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man Utd face stern Sadiki competition?

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are one of the Premier League outfits keen on securing the services of Sunderland star Sadiki during the summer transfer window ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have been tracking the progress of the DR Congo international carefully in recent months, preparing to launch an official push for the player in the off-season.

However, it is understood that Man Utd face serious competition in the race for Sadiki's highly-rated services, with Club World Cup winners Chelsea doing 'background work' on a possible swoop.

Liam Rosenior's troops are supposedly preparing for the eventuality of a post-Enzo Fernandez world at Stamford Bridge, with the Argentine recently hinting that he wants a move to Real Madrid.

As well as the Red Devils and the Blues, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be huge admirers of Sadiki, who Sunderland view as a key part of their long-term plans at the Stadium of Light.

© Imago / Paul Terry/ Sportimage

Sadiki's debut campaign

Signing for £15m from Belgian side Union SG last summer, Sadiki has made a seismic impact in the Premier League for Sunderland, who have defied all pre-season expectations of a relegation dogfight in 2025-26.

Alongside Bundesliga winner Granit Xhaka, the 21-year-old has been an influential figure in the midfield of the Black Cats, starting 27 top-flight matches for Regis Le Bris's side as they hunt down European qualification.

Sunderland are currently occupying 10th spot in the Premier League table with six matches remaining, a single point behind seventh - a position that would be good enough for Conference League football.