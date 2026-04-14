Preview: Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 14 Apr 2026 15:55

Cruzeiro welcome Universidad Catolica to Mineirao on Wednesday for a crucial Group D clash in the 2026 Copa Libertadores, with both sides already under pressure after contrasting starts to their continental campaigns.

With Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors level on three points at the top of the group, while Universidad Catolica and Barcelona de Guayaquil remain without a point, this fixture could prove pivotal in shaping the battle for qualification.

Match preview

Cruzeiro head into this contest buoyed by signs of recovery after a turbulent start to the 2026 season, with back-to-back home victories at Mineirao helping to restore belief within the squad and among supporters.



Their 1-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil in Ecuador on matchday one, courtesy of Matheus Pereira's winner, gave the Brazilian side an ideal start in Group D and positioned them strongly in the race for a top-two finish.



Domestically, however, the campaign remains problematic, with Cruzeiro sitting 17th in the Brasileirao table on just 10 points from 11 matches and still inside the relegation zone despite recent improvement.

That said, Artur Jorge's side have begun to show encouraging signs, following up a 3-0 victory over Vitoria with a 2-1 comeback win over Bragantino last weekend, a result that extended their unbeaten home run and further strengthened the sense that momentum is beginning to build.



The turnaround against Bragantino was particularly encouraging, with Neiser Villarreal taking his opportunity after Kaio Jorge's late withdrawal by scoring the equaliser before Christian netted the winner in front of more than 38,000 supporters at Mineirao.



After the upheaval of a campaign that has already seen Tite dismissed after just six games and Jorge arrive amid a crisis, Cruzeiro now appear to be stabilising at a crucial moment in the season.

© Imago



Universidad Catolica, meanwhile, travel to Brazil under pressure after opening their Libertadores campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Boca Juniors, a result that leaves the Chilean side with little margin for error in the group.



Having returned to the competition for the first time in four years, Catolica showed spirit in defeat as Juan Ignacio Diaz scored late after goals from Leandro Paredes and Adam Bareiro had put Boca in control, but the result nonetheless left Daniel Garnero's side playing catch-up early.



The visitors have, however, enjoyed a strong domestic campaign and currently sit third in the Chilean Primera Division with 17 points, boosted by a thrilling 4-3 victory over Audax Italiano last weekend after previously thrashing Palestino 6-1.



Their attacking threat is spearheaded by veteran striker Fernando Zampedri, who at 38 continues to impress and has scored 14 goals in 12 league appearances this season, underlining his status as the club's greatest-ever goalscorer.



While Catolica have shown resilience and attacking quality, their defensive vulnerability away from home and relative lack of recent continental experience could prove problematic against a Brazilian side growing in confidence.

Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

W

W

Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores form:

Universidad Catolica form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro remain without several players through injury, with Cassio sidelined by a knee ligament problem, while Marquinhos and Sinisterra also remain unavailable.



Walace continues to be absent due to disciplinary issues, while Kaio Jorge remains doubtful after missing the win over Bragantino with a physical problem and will require a late fitness test.



Lucas Romero could return after recovering from thigh discomfort, while Artur Jorge must decide whether to retain Villarreal after his impactful display at the weekend.



Universidad Catolica have no confirmed major absences for the trip to Brazil, giving Garnero close to a full squad to choose from.



The visitors could make slight midfield adjustments, with Zuqui and Palavecino both options to come into the side if greater defensive solidity is required, but the core of the team that faced Boca is expected to remain intact.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Silva, Gerson, Christian, Pereira; Arroyo, Villarreal

Universidad Catolica possible starting lineup:

Bernedo; Gonzalez, Medel, Ampuero, Mena; Diaz, Valencia, Cuevas, Montes; Giani, Zampedri

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1 Universidad Catolica

Cruzeiro appear to be building momentum at exactly the right time, and their improved home form combined with the intensity generated by the Mineirao crowd should give them the edge here.

Universidad Catolica possess enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, particularly through Zampedri, but Cruzeiro's superior depth and growing confidence should help them secure another important Libertadores victory.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.