Thursday's Europa League predictions and previews including Nottingham Forest vs. Porto, Aston Villa vs. Bologna

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Europa League fixtures include Nottingham Forest welcoming former champions Porto to the City Ground and Bologna visiting Aston Villa, aware of the uphill challenge they face in the West Midlands.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Freiburg will travel to Spain for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

The Bundesliga outfit have one foot in the semi-finals after storming to a 3-0 victory in last week’s first leg in Germany.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Freiburg (Freiburg to win 4-2 on aggregate)

While Celta have not been in the best of form of late, they have won four of their six European home games this term.

With that in mind, we think they will prevail on the night, but we believe they will ultimately fail in their bid to overturn the sizeable first-leg deficit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest will welcome Porto to the City Ground on Thursday for the second leg of their quarter-final clash in the Europa League.

The two teams are locked level at 1-1 after the first-leg meeting in Portugal, leaving a place in the semi-finals hanging in the balance.

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Porto (Nottingham Forest win 3-2 on aggregate)

Porto may have enjoyed a stronger season as a whole, but Nottingham Forest have had the better of this meeting this term and boast the home advantage, leading us to expect a victory for the Tricky Trees.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Porto, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Within touching distance of the Europa League's final four, Aston Villa will take a two-goal lead into Thursday's second leg of their quarter-final against Bologna.

After winning 3-1 in Italy, the Birmingham club can book their semi-final place by finishing the job back at Villa Park.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Bologna (Aston Villa win 5-2 on aggregate)

Although Aston Villa's fine home record has been hit by a few recent setbacks, the hosts rarely lose a European game in B6.

Bologna have been much improved since a mid-season slump, but they remain vulnerable at the back and could be caught out more than once.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

There is everything to play for in Thursday’s Europa League showdown in Andalusia, where Real Betis welcome Braga for the decisive second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Last week’s 1-1 draw in Minho leaves the contest finely balanced, with the Spanish hosts chasing a second consecutive run to the last four of a European tournament, while the Portuguese visitors target a first continental last-four appearance since reaching the 2010-11 final in this very competition.

We say: Real Betis 1-0 Braga (Betis to win 2-1 on aggregate)

Neither side enters this clash with convincing momentum, with Braga struggling for consistency and Betis finding wins difficult to come by in recent weeks.

However, home advantage and European pedigree at De La Cartuja could tilt the contest in favour of the Spanish side in what is likely to be a tight affair.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Braga, including team news and predicted lineups