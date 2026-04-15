Aston Villa vs. Bologna: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Darren Plant | 15 Apr 2026 11:24

Aston Villa and Bologna square off in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The Premier League outfit left Italy with a 3-1 advantage last week, helped by two goals from Ollie Watkins.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Bologna kick off?

Aston Villa's Europa League clash with Bologna is set for an 8pm kickoff, UK time.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Bologna being played?

The second leg of this Europa League quarter-final tie is being played at Villa Park, which boasts a capacity of 43,205.

Bologna are no strangers to the stadium having remarkably already played in the West Midlands on two occasions since October 2024, a consequence of the teams squaring off in the League Phase of the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Bologna in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

That channel can be accessed via 411 on Sky, 528 on Virgin Media, 409 on BT TV and EE TV.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals and major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Bologna?

Having twice beaten Bologna with clean sheets at Villa Park in recent times, Villa would have been confident of doing the same at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Although a third consecutive shutout was not posted, a first-half goal from Ezri Konsa and a double from Watkins secured a potentially-pivotal lead ahead of Thursday's return fixture.

Not only have Villa already reached a European quarter-final for the third season in a row, they are on the brink of a second last-four appearance after their run to the 2023-24 Conference League semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bologna will need to overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to reach their first European semi-final since 1998-99, when they progressed to that stage of the UEFA Cup.

On the domestic front, Villa sit in fourth position in the Premier League table, holding a seven-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

As for Bologna, they are in eighth spot in the Serie A table, nine points adrift of sixth-placed Roma.