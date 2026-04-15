Aston Villa injury news: Emiliano Martinez, Jadon Sancho update provided by Unai Emery ahead of Bologna Europa League game

By Darren Plant | 15 Apr 2026 14:51

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has suggested that Emiliano Martinez and Jadon Sancho will be available to face Bologna on Thursday night.

The Premier League outfit head into the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final versus the Serie A club holding a 3-1 advantage from the fixture in Italy.

Villa also have the opportunity to extend a 43-year streak as they bid to set up a semi-final tie against Porto or Nottingham Forest.

However, there remains the possibility that first-choice goalkeeper Martinez and winger Sancho could miss the next game.

Martinez was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup against Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a calf issue, while Sancho has been sidelined for the last two fixtures with a shoulder injury.

© Imago / Sportimage

Emery provides Martinez, Sancho update

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Emery revealed that both players had featured in training earlier in the day.

The Spaniard told reporters: "Martinez is training with us. Normally he will be available tomorrow and tomorrow we will decide."

On Sancho, Emery added: "He’s coming back and of course he’s a fantastic player.

"He needs to be consistent and I think he is being demanding. He adapted in our structure, getting better. It’s a pity he was injured as he finished before the international break fantastic."

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Emery risk Martinez, Sancho against Bologna?

With Marco Bizot having deputised for Martinez on 13 occasions during 2025-26, Emery may be prepared to name the 35-year-old between the sticks on Thursday.

That would allow Martinez more time to recover ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

In the case of Sancho, it is highly likely that he will be selected on the substitutes' bench at best.