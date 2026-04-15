Preview: Fenerbahce vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 15 Apr 2026 23:45

Fenerbahce will be aiming to climb into top spot in the Turkish Super Lig standings for the first time this season when they play host to Caykur Rizespor on Friday evening.

Rizespor, in pursuit of a top-half finish, will journey to the Chobani Stadium looking to end an eight-year hoodoo against the hosts, having lost each of the last 13 meetings between the two sides since September 2018.

Match preview

While Fenerbahce are yet to touch the top of the Super Lig table this season, they have remained within striking distance, and Galatasaray’s recent slump in form could open up the door for a late charge for their first league crown since 2014.

Domenico Tedesco’s men made it three wins on the bounce with another dominant team display last Saturday, when they secured a 4-0 victory over Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium.

N'Golo Kante broke the deadlock right on the stroke of half time to open the floodgates, with Talisca netting on either side of Dorgeles Nene‘s 62nd-minute strike to hand the visitors a comfortable victory.

The Yellow Canaries have won 19 of their 29 Super Lig games this season while losing just once and claiming nine draws to collect 66 points and sit second in the league standings, two points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce will be backing themselves to come away with the desired result and leapfrog Galatasaray this weekend as they take on an opposing side, who have lost each of their last 13 meetings since a 3-0 victory in September 2018.

© Imago / Sekim Photo

It is worth noting that Caykur Rizespor are a side on the up, winning each of their most recent two matches, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Gaziantep when the two teams squared off on Monday.

Guinean striker Mohamed Bayo opened the scoring at the Caykur Didi Stadium to hand Gaziantep a 23rd-minute lead, but Qazim Laci and Ali Sowe netted in a two-minute spell late in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Having failed to win six straight league matches between December 20 and February 14, Rizespor have now won five of their subsequent seven matches, with two losses coming away from home against Trabzonspor and Fatih Karagumruk.

Results on the road have left a lot to be desired, with Recep Ucar’s men on a run of three consecutive away defeats while failing to win 10 of their most recent 11 outings, losing six and claiming four draws since the start of November.

However, Rizespor are still on course for a second successive top-half finish, as they sit eighth in the Super Lig standings with 36 points from 29 games, three points behind seventh-placed Samsunspor and two above Konyaspor in 10th.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

W

W

W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

W

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

L

L

W

W

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce will take to the pitch without Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde, who is set to serve a one-game suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Kayserispor last time out.

On the injury front, Spanish forward Marco Asensio missed the aforementioned game through a muscle problem, while experienced defender Milan Skriniar recently sustained a groin issue.

Turkish midfielder Ismail Yuksek is also set to sit out his third consecutive game, while 28-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez continues his spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury in February.

As for Rizespor, they remain without the services of Uzbekistan defender Khuskiddin Alikulov, who has missed each of the last 13 games since coming off injured against Goztepe on January 19.

Barring any late fitness issues, Alikulov will be the only absentee for the visiting side, giving head coach Ucar the luxury of a relatively full strength squad to select from at the Chobani Stadium.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Demir, Soyuncu, Brown; Kante, Nene; Guendouzi, Akturkoglu, Talisca; Cherif

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Sagnan, Akaydin, Papa; Augusto, Antalyali; Mihaila, Laci, Olawoyin; Sowe

We say: Fenerbahce 3-0 Caykur Rizespor

Fenerbahce are firing on all cylinders in crunch time as they look to make a late push for the league title, and they will be backing themselves against a Rizespor side who have managed just one away win since November.

Tedesco’s men are on a run of 13 consecutive victories over the visitors, and given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are tipping them to come away with all three points unscathed.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.