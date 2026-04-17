Preview: Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Apr 2026 20:15

Bayern Munich could effectively clinch the Bundesliga title with a victory against Stuttgart on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians lead the way at the top of the table with 76 points, and they are 12 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with five games left to play, though third-placed Stuttgart have 56 points and will be fighting for a place in the Champions League.

Match preview

A draw could be enough for Bayern to win the title if Hoffenheim take three points from Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, though a 13th title in 14 seasons feels like an inevitability irrespective of this weekend's results.

While a league triumph would be reward enough, but the hosts need to score 21 more times in the top flight to break the record for most goals scored in a European league ever, though their total of 105 is already a Bundesliga record.

That record may not be beyond the league leaders considering they have scored five goals six times, six goals three times and eight goals one time this campaign.

Vincent Kompany could be forgiven for focusing on the Champions League given the lead his side boast at the top of the table, with the manager successfully navigating a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Bayern are not only looking for their seventh consecutive win, but also their 14th win in 15 games, and a clean sheet would be their third in four domestic matches.

Kompany's side have won their last seven fixtures at home, and they have only been beaten once in their 21 clashes at Allianz Arena this term.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Stuttgart returned to winning ways on April 12, when they swept Hamburger SV aside 4-0, and that opened up a four-point gap to fifth place.

Though a loss for Die Roten against Bayern Munich will not decide their fate in relation to Champions League football, their final three games will come against sixth-placed Hoffenheim, fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Head coach Sebastian Hoeness has been in charge since April 2023, but he has experienced defeat in all but one of his six games against the hosts while in the dugout, with the manager overseeing a 5-0 loss in December 2025.

The visitors' overall form has been mixed given they have alternated between wins and losses over their last six matches in all competitions, scoring one or fewer goals four times while conceding at least two goals on four occasions.

Stuttgart's form away from home has also been concerning given they have only triumphed in one of their past four outings on the road, winning once, drawing twice and losing once.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

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Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

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Stuttgart form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Castro

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made two errors that led to two Real Madrid goals on Wednesday, though his place in the XI on the weekend is not in doubt.

Jamal Musiala came off the bench in that match and had a positive impact, and Kompany could throw him into the starting team in order to build his fitness ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae are possible inclusions in the middle of a back four, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka paired together in a double pivot.

Stuttgart will have to find ways of scoring without leading striker Deniz Undav, who is suspended for Sunday's game, and his absence will be a blow given he has found the back of the net 23 times this campaign.

Ermedin Demirovic will have to do his best to lead the line, but he will have limited impact without adequate service from wide attackers Jamie Leweling and Chris Fuhrich.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Nartey, Fuhrich; Demirovic

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart

Bayern should be expected to comfortably see past Stuttgart given the inconsistencies of their opponents.

The Bavarians' outstanding form in front of goal should be enough to get the better of the visitors, especially as the away side are lacking firepower themselves.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.