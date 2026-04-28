Man Utd news: Red Devils midfielder to sign new Old Trafford contract this week as 'all terms' agreed

Manchester United are closing in on a major piece of long-term business as one of their brightest young stars prepares to commit his future to the club.

With a crucial summer ahead at Old Trafford, tying down key talent has been viewed as a top priority behind the scenes.

Now, it appears a breakthrough has been reached, with an agreement in place and an official announcement imminent.

Kobbie Mainoo agrees terms of new Manchester United contract

© Imago / APL

Kobbie Mainoo has agreed 'all terms' on a new contract with Manchester United, with the deal expected to be signed imminently, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to updates, the midfielder is set to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils, with the agreement running until June 2031. An official announcement is anticipated before the end of the season, and could arrive as early as this week.

It represents a significant boost for United, who view Mainoo as a cornerstone of their next generation and a player central to their ongoing rebuild.

Kobbie Mainoo key contract details, length and wages at Old Trafford

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The new deal reflects Mainoo’s rapid rise, with his salary set to increase substantially. His weekly wage will reportedly jump from around £25,000 to a base figure of £150,000, alongside performance-related bonuses.

There is also an understanding that his terms could be reviewed again in 2028, underlining the club’s belief that his development trajectory is far from reaching its peak.

At just 21 years old, Mainoo has already established himself as one of the most important players in United’s midfield, combining composure, technical quality and maturity beyond his years.

What does this mean for Man Utd's summer transfer plans?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

While securing Mainoo is a huge step, it is unlikely to alter United’s broader transfer strategy.

The club are still expected to overhaul their midfield this summer transfer window, with departures on the cards and reinforcements a priority.

Players such as Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali have both been linked in recent months, among other targets.

Rather than replacing Mainoo, those additions would be brought in to complement him - adding physicality, depth and balance to a midfield that has often lacked consistency.

In that sense, this new deal is less about changing plans and more about building around a player United believe can define their future.