Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 Apr 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 17:26

Vasco da Gama and Olimpia meet in the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage on Thursday. The clash could prove pivotal in shaping Group G, with both sides under pressure to collect points.

For the Rio club, it represents an opportunity to turn their campaign around and build momentum in the race for qualification. Olimpia, meanwhile, aim to consolidate their strong position in what promises to be a tense night at Sao Januario.

Match preview

Vasco sit bottom of Group G with just one point from two matches. They opened proceedings with a goalless draw against Barracas Central, before suffering a 2–1 home defeat to Audax Italiano after taking the lead. A win this round could lift Vasco up to second, depending on the outcome of the other group match between Audax and Barracas.

If one of those sides wins, they will top the group. If Vasco beat Olimpia, they will move up to four points—potentially level with a rival—with goal difference then coming into play.

Vasco's form in the Brasileiro warrants attention. They sit in 10th place with 16 points from 13 matches. In their most recent outing, they were beaten by Corinthians in what had appeared a favourable fixture.

Prior to that, they beat Paysandu 2–0 in the Copa do Brasil and overcame Sao Paulo 2–1. Their league goal difference is -1, with 18 scored and 19 conceded.

Vasco's performances differ markedly at home and away. At Sao Januario, they have won four of seven league matches in 2026, scoring 11 goals. Away from home, it is a different story: winless in six, with a goal difference of -3 and a win rate of just 16.6%.

© Imago / Photosport

On the other hand, Olimpia lead the group with four points, having opened with a 2–0 win over Audax Italiano thanks to goals from Ruben Lezcano and J Alfaro before a 0–0 draw with Barracas Central at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Olimpia's recent form is highly consistent: they are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 fixtures, significantly raising the challenge for Vasco.

In the Paraguayan championship, Pablo Sanchez's men are top the table with 39 points from 17 games, five clear of Cerro Porteno.

Their record is 12 wins, three draws and only two defeats, with a goal difference of +16 (28 scored, 12 conceded).

Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Olimpia Copa Sudamericana form:

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Olimpia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco could be without key players. Midfielder Thiago Mendes suffered an ankle injury after a tough challenge against Corinthians, while Cuiabano picked up a muscular complaint. Both could miss this crucial fixture as Vasco look to climb off the bottom of the group.

Vasco will also be missing a key figure from the touchline. Head coach Renato Portaluppi is banned from the dugout by CONMEBOL for failing to attend the opening Sudamericana fixture against Barracas Central.

The team will be managed on the night by assistant Marcelo Salles, with Bruno Lazaroni expected to sign the match sheet as head coach for administrative purposes.

Olimpia have no reported absentees—an unwelcome scenario for Vasco, who face a complete and well-rested opponent. The Paraguayan side arrive with five days of preparation, compared to Vasco's four.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Saldivia, Renan, Piton; Barros, Tche Tche; Johan, Gomez; Adson, Spinelli

Olimpia possible starting lineup:

Oliveira; Caceres, Vargas, Bentaberry, Gamarra; Ortiz; Delmas, Sanchez, Alfaro, Leguizamon; Alcaraz

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-0 Olimpia

Vasco have good reason to push for victory at Sao Januario. The side are also under pressure to improve their group standing, which points to a team likely to perform at maximum intensity.

Defensively, a more solid Vasco is expected—one that picks their moment to decide the game rather than opening up play unnecessarily. The forecast points to a tight scoreline, with at only one goal for the home side en route to a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.