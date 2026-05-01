Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot's 'concerns' about summer signing prompt rethink as Premier League struggles exposed

By Lewis Nolan | 01 May 2026 01:06

Liverpool will be active in the summer for a right-back due to concerns about Jeremie Frimpong's injuries and performances, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds will take on fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, and a win could be enough to guarantee Champions League football.

Manager Arne Slot will still look at the 2025-26 season as one of failure given the club spent in the region of £450m in the summer, though his squad have been hit with injuries.

Right-back Conor Bradley suffered a serious knee issue in January, and his replacement Jeremie Frimpong has himself picked up several muscle problems since signing in 2025.

Football Insider claim that Frimpong's fitness problems, as well as his inconsistent displays, will almost certainly lead to the club looking for an additional right-back this summer.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Jeremie Frimpong replacements: Who could Liverpool sign?

The possible relegation of Tottenham Hotspur could present Liverpool with a unique opportunity to pounce on two players at different stages of their careers.

Archie Gray has been used in midfield and across the backline, but his familiarity with the right-back position could make the 20-year-old an enticing prospect.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 32 Starts: 21 Goals: 2 Assists: 1 Tackles per Game: 0.6

Pedro Porro has endured a difficult campaign at Spurs this season, in part due to injury, but the 26-year-old's ability in possession is excellent.

Perhaps the Spaniard could help replace the creativity of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was sold to Real Madrid in the previous summer due to his expiring contract.

Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson futures: Defence in doubt?

While there are valid concerns about Frimpong's level, Bradley has failed to impress when called upon this season, and he could take some time to get back up to speed in 2026-27 once he recovers from injury.

There are also troubling signs elsewhere in defence, with Virgil van Dijk set to turn 35 in July, and the loss of veteran Andrew Robertson will rob the backline of an experienced leader.

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive at Anfield this summer, but there may need to be more additions in defence if the Reds are to compete for the Premier League title once again.