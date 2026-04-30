Man United vs. Liverpool: Red Devils receive major boost for Premier League showdown at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:41

Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool, with Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha returning to training.

Cunha was absent against Brentford in the Premier League on Monday evening due to a hip issue, although Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick said at the time that it was not a serious problem, hinting at a return for the contest with Liverpool.

"He just had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the Chelsea game," Carrick told Sky Sports News before the Brentford clash. "It looked promising in the week but he didn’t recover in time, as hoped.

"It's nothing too serious but, unfortunately, he misses out tonight."

Cunha was back in group training on Thursday, suggesting that he will be available when the Red Devils take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

© Imago / Sportimage

Cunha returns to training ahead of Liverpool clash

The forward has enjoyed a successful first season with the 20-time English champions, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 30 Premier League games.

Cunha could come straight back into the starting side against Liverpool, with Amad Diallo potentially dropping down to the bench this weekend.

Man United had both Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro back on the bench against Brentford after injury problems, meaning that Matthijs de Ligt is the only player ruled out of the Liverpool game from a fitness standpoint.

However, Lisandro Martinez will again also be absent, as the Argentina international serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United could secure top-five spot vs. Liverpool

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, 11 points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion in the battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

Carrick's side require just two points from their final four matches of the season to make sure of a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

After facing Liverpool, the 20-time English champions will take on Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final three league games of the season.