Liverpool break unwanted club record in Man United fixture as set-piece failings exposed

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 16:25

Liverpool broke an unwanted club record just six minutes into their Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds began the weekend just one place and three points below Man United in the Premier League table, but they travelled to the Theatre of Dreams as the underdogs due to key absences.

Arne Slot was already missing top scorer Hugo Ekitike, the legendary Mohamed Salah and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and the champions suffered an additional blow when Alexander Isak was ruled out with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick welcomed Matheus Cunha back to a largely full-strength team, and the Brazil international took little time to make an impact.

After Liverpool failed to properly deal with a Man United corner, Cunha fired through a sea of bodies and into the bottom corner, and the goal was awarded following a VAR review for a possible offside.

Liverpool break unwanted club record for set-piece goals

© Imago / Every Second Media

Cunha's sixth-minute strike was the 17th set-piece goal Liverpool had conceded this season - excluding penalties - the most they have ever shipped in a single Premier League campaign.

Slot's side had already equalled the unwanted club record of 16 Premier League set-piece goals conceded from the 1992-93 season, but their dead-ball deficiencies have now been exposed more times than ever in the competition.

Liverpool parted ways with former set-piece coach Aaron Briggs in late December, by which point the Reds had already conceded 12 Premier League goals from set-pieces.

The Reds have therefore shipped just five from dead-ball situations since the turn of the calendar year, suggesting that the sacking of Briggs has at least partially paid dividends.

However, Liverpool have also now conceded the joint-most set-piece goals of any Premier League team this term; West Ham United and Bournemouth have also let in 17.

How many set-piece goals have Liverpool scored this season?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool may have struggled to defend set-pieces all season long, but Slot's side rank in the upper echelons when it comes to scoring from corners and free kicks.

Indeed, the Reds have managed 15 set-piece goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, the joint fourth-most in the division, only behind Arsenal (21), Manchester United (18) and Leeds United (16).

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also netted 15 dead-ball goals, while Chelsea have managed 12 and Manchester City just eight.

Before kickoff at Old Trafford on Sunday, legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly admitted to hospital following his latest health scare.