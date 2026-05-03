Alexander Isak injury: How Liverpool could line up against Man United as Arne Slot considers two replacements

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 07:05

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could consider Florian Wirtz or Cody Gakpo to replace Alexander Isak against Manchester United following news of the Swede's latest injury blow.

On Saturday night, reports emerged claiming that Isak had picked up a new injury and would be out for one to two weeks, ruling him out of the crunch clash at Old Trafford.

Isak's absence could prove particularly damaging for Liverpool, as Slot is already without his other two out-and-out centre-forward options in Hugo Ekitike and Jayden Danns.

Isak had been a guaranteed starter up front since Ekitike suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, while 20-year-old Danns is currently dealing with a hamstring problem.

As Mohamed Salah is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, Slot will be working with a depleted attack for the battle with Man United and will have to find a creative solution.

New Alexander Isak injury detail emerges as Liverpool suffer huge Man United blow

New detail on Isak's injury has now emerged, as the Daily Mail claims that the former Newcastle United man - who has been beset by fitness problems this season - picked up a groin injury in training.

Even a minor groin problem can take a fortnight to heal, meaning that Isak is also at risk of missing the home clash with Chelsea on May 9 and potentially the trip to Aston Villa on May 17.

The 26-year-old should be back in time for the final game of the season against Brentford, but his groin issue is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the striker since his record-breaking summer move.

Isak has only come up with four goals and one assist in 21 matches for Slot's side in all competitions and has been restricted to just 13 Premier League appearances, including eight starts.

The Scandinavian's Liverpool debut was delayed by his lack of a pre-season due to him going on strike at Newcastle, and he has also been struck down by adductor and leg injuries, missing three months with a broken fibula.

How Liverpool could line up against Man United without Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike

© Imago

No Isak, no Ekitike, no Salah and no Danns means that Slot has been deprived of four central attacking options against Man United, but all is not lost for the Dutchman.

Gakpo has frequently played as a number nine for the Reds since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, coming up with 18 goals in 63 games from such a role, according to Transfermarkt.

The Dutchman therefore appears to be the top pick to start up front at Old Trafford, where three of Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha, Jeremie Frimpong and Federico Chiesa could form his supporting cast.

Alternatively, if Wirtz is deployed as the false nine, Szoboszlai would likely start in a deeper midfield slot while Ngumoha, Gakpo, Frimpong and Chiesa compete for two wide positions.

Despite the bad news with Isak's injury, Liverpool could qualify for the Champions League in Sunday's heavyweight contest, which they enter in fourth place in the Premier League table.