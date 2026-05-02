Man United vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 02 May 2026 23:58

Fighting it out for third place in the Premier League, champions Liverpool will travel to take on bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick's Red Devils are looking for a third straight win after downing Brentford 2-1 on Monday, and could complete a rare league double over the Merseysiders.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot's Reds are hoping for a third consecutive triumph of their own having taken all three points in a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, though they will be without Mohamed Salah this time around due to a minor injury.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Man United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

What time does Man United vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:30pm on Sunday, May 3 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Man United vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will head to Old Trafford, the famous 74,244-capacity stadium that has been home to Man United since 1910.

How to watch Man United vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live through Sky Sports+ or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the SkySports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Man United and Liverpool?

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, and can no longer be caught by sixth-placed Brentford or seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth down in eighth are the only club outside the top five that can still mathematically reach the Red Devils, but given that Carrick's side are 12 clear of the Cherries with only four games to play, merely avoiding defeat would be enough for United to guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.

As for Liverpool, they have endured a tough campaign, but they also look likely to secure a spot in UEFA's premier club competition.

Three points in Sunday would lift Slot's men up to third from fourth, but results elsewhere will dictate when their place is confirmed.

Top-flight table aside, Man United vs. Liverpool is the biggest game in England, and both teams will be desperate to win bragging rights, with each manager keen to endear themselves to their respective fanbases.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man United vs. Liverpool below