Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot confirms "impossible" Mo Salah task as Alexander Isak hopes could impact summer plans

By Lewis Nolan | 03 May 2026 00:18

Arne Slot has admitted that Liverpool cannot directly replace Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, and a win at the home of their fiercest rivals would guarantee their place in the Champions League next season.

Veteran forward Mo Salah has been ruled out of that clash, and with the Egyptian having confirmed that he will leave Anfield in the summer, he will therefore not play against the Red Devils again as a Liverpool player.

The 33-year-old ranks as both the fourth highest scorer and seventh highest assist provider in Premier League history, and losing him will be damaging.

Slot admitted that his exit will be a blow, telling Sky Sports that directly replacing Salah in the summer is not possible, saying: "I wouldn't use the words 'big summer ahead' because we don't know exactly what's going to happen.

"At this moment we know that Robbo and Mo are going to leave. But we also know Konstantinos Tsimikas might come back. So we need a way to replace a player like Mo which is never going to be easy if you look at the numbers he's produced for eight or nine years.

"It's impossible to replace him with one player, so then we have to share his goals with other players. As we've shown last season, when players leave you usually try to replace them. At our level that comes with a lot of cost, a lot of money."

Salah has endured a difficult 2025-26, but he has still directly contributed to 21 goals in all competitions for the club this campaign, a tally only bettered by Hugo Ekitike (23).

© Imago / Alfie Cosgrove / News Images

Salah replacement: Can Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz replace winger?

Alexander Isak is a proven commodity in the Premier League - the Swede scored over 20 league goals in his last two seasons for Newcastle - so those writing him off at this stage of his career on Merseyside are being premature.

Playing in a more settled side that is built to get the most out of him should help increase his goal tally significantly, though he will need the creative stars around him to consistently supply him with chances.

Florian Wirtz was signed to play as an attacking midfielder, and while he was not responsible for the fact the Reds forked out a fee of £116m to secure his services, he has so far failed to meet expectations.

The 22-year-old would also benefit from playing in a more settled side, and if he can rediscover the form that made him arguably the best player in the Bundesliga, then perhaps he will be able to spearhead a new era alongside Isak.

Yan Diomande? Bradley Barcola? How many forwards do Liverpool need?

Salah's Anfield exit is problematic enough, but the Achilles injury that Hugo Ekitike suffered last month will leave Isak and Cody Gakpo as the only recognised forwards at Anfield at the start of next season as things stand.

Ekitike and Salah have scored 31.6% of Liverpool's 57 Premier League goals this season (18), while they have been directly involved in 49.1% of those 57 goals (28).

The Reds have frequently been linked to wingers Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, and while signing both may be unrealistic, the addition of two forwards is necessary if they have ambitions of winning major trophies.