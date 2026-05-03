Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Espanyol vs. Real Madrid

By Matt Law | 03 May 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's trip to Espanyol, and a clash between Real Betis and Real Oviedo.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Elche will be bidding to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Celta Vigo on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors have moved up into 14th spot in the La Liga table due to their excellent form, while Celta are seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Getafe in the battle for Europe.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Elche

Celta have been disappointing at home this season, so we are struggling to back them to win this match, especially considering the form of both sides. That said, we are expecting Celta to be good enough for a point this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

European hopefuls Getafe will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Getafe are currently sixth in the La Liga table, level on points with seventh-placed Celta Vigo, while Rayo are 11th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Six of the last nine meetings between these two sides have finished level, and we can see another stalemate occurring on Sunday afternoon.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Two teams with something to fight for in the final stages of the La Liga campaign will lock horns on Sunday evening, with Real Betis welcoming Real Oviedo.

Real Betis are currently fifth in the La Liga table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Getafe, while Oviedo are bottom, seven points from the safety of 17th.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Real Oviedo

Oviedo are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Betis, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the home side's quality in the final third of the field should allow them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's slim hopes of winning the 2025-26 La Liga title could officially come to an end this weekend, as they prepare to head to RCDE Stadium to tackle Espanyol.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Espanyol are 13th, five points off sixth-placed Getafe, and the Catalan outfit are incredibly still waiting for their first victory of 2026.

We say: Espanyol 1-2 Real Madrid

Espanyol's form this year has been disastrous, and we are expecting Real Madrid to take advantage of that in order to prevent Barcelona from being crowned champions this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups