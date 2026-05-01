Preview: Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 11:39

European hopefuls Getafe will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Getafe are currently sixth in the La Liga table, level on points with seventh-placed Celta Vigo, while Rayo are 11th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Getafe were beaten at home by Barcelona last time out, but an impressive campaign to date has seen the capital outfit pick up 44 points from their 33 matches, which has left them in sixth spot in the division, level on points with seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

It would be a disappointment for Getafe if they missed out on European qualification from this position, and they have actually won seven of their last 11 league fixtures.

Getafe only have the 16th-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 21 points from 16 matches, but they will be welcoming a Rayo outfit with the 16th-best away record this term.

Earlier this season, Jose Bordalas' side drew 1-1 with Rayo, and they have actually not managed to beat Sunday's opponents in Spain's top flight since February 2019.

Indeed, Rayo are unbeaten in each of the last nine meetings between the two teams, although six of those fixtures have ended with a share of the spoils.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Rayo's mind is likely to be elsewhere heading into this match, as the capital outfit look to book their spot in the final of the Conference League.

Inigo Perez's side recorded a 1-0 win over Strasbourg in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final on home soil on Thursday night, and they will head to France next week for the return fixture, which is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

Rayo drew 3-3 with Real Sociedad in the league last time out, and they have picked up four points from their last two league games to move up the standings.

There is still work to do when it comes to remaining in the division, but Los Franjirrojos are 11th in the table, five points outside of the relegation zone.

Rayo are actually only five points behind sixth-placed Getafe, meanwhile, so a win in this match would certainly put them in the mix to secure more European football for next term.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Getafe will incredibly be without the services of three players through suspension on Sunday, with Zaid Romero, Mario Martin and Djene Dakonam all unavailable for selection.

Juanmi is also on the sidelines through injury, while Borja Mayoral requires a late fitness test before his availability for the match can be determined.

Abdel Abqar is likely to be the player to benefit from Dakonam's suspension at the back, while the absence of Martin could open the door for Adrian Liso to come into the side.

As for Rayo, Diego Mendez, Luiz Felipe and Alvaro Garcia are all out of the match due to injury problems, while Randy Nteka requires a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

Isi Palazon will also sit this one out for the visitors, as the 31-year-old picked up a milestone yellow card in the 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad last time out.

There will be changes to the Rayo team on Sunday ahead of the second leg of their Conference League semi-final against Strasbourg next week, with Andrei Ratiu, Jorge de Frutos, Ilias Akhomach and Alemao set to be among those rested.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Boselli; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Liso; Satriano, Vazquez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Mendy, Espino; Gumbau, Ciss; Perez, Diaz, Martin; Camello

We say: Getafe 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Six of the last nine meetings between these two sides have finished level, and we can see another stalemate occurring on Sunday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.