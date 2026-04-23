Getafe vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Catalan giants including Lamine Yamal replacement

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 20:29 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 20:30

Roony Bardghji could be the player to benefit from Lamine Yamal's absence when Barcelona continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Yamal will miss the remainder of the campaign with the hamstring issue that he suffered against Celta Vigo last time out.

The Spain international suffered damage to his left hamstring after striking a penalty into the back of the net, and his focus will now be on recovering for the 2026 World Cup.

Bardghji has only started four times in La Liga this season, but the 20-year-old could be given the nod from the first whistle this weekend.

Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are still absent, while Eric Garcia picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's last fixture and will be missing on Saturday afternoon.

Joao Cancelo was also forced off against Celta, but his thigh issue is not serious, and the Portugal international could yet make the squad for this contest.

There will be changes from the clash with Celta; Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo may both be introduced into the defence, while Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez could also return.

Gavi could be moved into a more central area on Saturday, with Fermin going out wide, while Ferran Torres is again expected to lead the line for the Catalan side.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Bardghji, Gavi, Fermin; Torres