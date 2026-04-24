Lamine Yamal injury: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick offers reaction to major blow

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 18:58 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 19:00

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expecting Lamine Yamal to recover from his hamstring injury in time to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Yamal has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign with the hamstring issue that he suffered during Wednesday's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo.

There had also been fears surrounding the 18-year-old's involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

However, Barcelona's statement said that the forward was on course to return for the tournament.

Flick is also expecting Yamal to be back in time for the competition, with Spain opening their challenge against Cape Verde on June 15, before also tackling Saudi Arabia (June 21) and Uruguay (27) in the group stage.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Flick expects Yamal to be available for 2026 World Cup

”It’s not easy for him or for us. We have to manage it. He’ll learn from his first muscle injury. He’ll surely be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger," Flick told reporters.

”He felt something after the penalty, but nothing serious, so we decided he’d take it. It was his first muscle injury, and it’s not easy to interpret the signs. He’ll learn because he’s very young. He’s already missed games this season, and it wasn’t too bad for us.

”We need him, yes, but we’re a team and if a player is missing, we have to stick together and give 100% or more for our teammates. There are six games left and the goal is always to win. We have the quality to play a great game.

“At 18, he’s doing very well, considering the pressure he’s under. I think this is the fourth question about him, which speaks to his importance.

"He’s more mature, he’s intelligent, and he’s demonstrating that every week. It’s normal that he’s feeling down right now. I wish him a good World Cup, at his best, and for that, the important thing is that he has a good recovery.”

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Yamal: "It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates"

In a statement on Thursday, Yamal said: “This injury leaves me off the pitch at the moment I wanted to be there the most, and it hurts more than I can explain.

"It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they’re going to give their all in every match.

"I’ll be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, cheering and pushing like one more. This isn’t the end, it’s just a pause. I’ll come back stronger, with more desire than ever, and next season will be better. Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barca”.

Yamal has been in strong form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 24 goals and registering 18 assists in 45 appearances.