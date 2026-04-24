Team News: Getafe vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Getafe occupy sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.
GETAFE VS. BARCELONA
GETAFE
Out: Juanmi (muscle), Borja Mayoral (knee), Zaid Romero (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Boselli; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Eric Garcia (suspended)
Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle), Joao Cancelo (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Bardghji, Gavi, Fermin; Torres