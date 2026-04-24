La Liga Gameweek 32
Getafe
Apr 25, 2026 3.15pm
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Barcelona

Team News: Getafe vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Getafe vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Getafe occupy sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

GETAFE VS. BARCELONA

GETAFE

Out: Juanmi (muscle), Borja Mayoral (knee), Zaid Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Boselli; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Eric Garcia (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle), Joao Cancelo (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Bardghji, Gavi, Fermin; Torres

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