Preview: Getafe vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 20:17 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 20:21

Barcelona will be aiming to take another huge step towards winning the La Liga title on Saturday afternoon when they make the trip to the Spanish capital to tackle Getafe.

Hansi Flick's side are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while Getafe are sixth and chasing European football for next season.

Match preview

Getafe have not made the top five in La Liga since 2018-19, but that is a possibility heading towards the final straight, with Jose Bordalas' side currently sitting sixth in the division, five points off fifth-placed Real Betis, who will face Real Madrid on Friday night.

The Deep Blue Ones will enter this match off the back of an excellent result, winning 1-0 at Real Sociedad on Wednesday night, and they have actually been victorious in seven of their last 10 matches at this level of football, which has catapulted them up the division.

Getafe have picked up 21 points from their 15 home league matches this season, which is only the 14th-best record in the division, but they have the sixth-best record on their travels, collecting 23 points from 17 matches, which is six more points than Atletico Madrid away from home.

The capital side have only managed to win four of their previous 45 matches against Barcelona, which is an indication of the size of their task in this match.

Barcelona were 3-0 winners in the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season, but it was actually 1-1 when the pair locked horns at the home of Getafe last term.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Celta Vigo, but the victory came at a huge cost, with Lamine Yamal suffering a hamstring injury which has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, while they have been victorious in each of their last eight games in Spain's top flight, which has seen them open up a nine-point advantage at the top of the table.

Second-placed Real Madrid will have the chance to cut the gap to six points when they face Real Betis on Friday evening, but it is very difficult to imagine Barcelona giving away the title at this stage of proceedings, even after suffering a mighty Yamal injury blow.

Flick's side will take on Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia in their final five matches of the campaign next month, and a victory on Saturday would be another huge step towards winning the championship.

Barcelona are actually unbeaten against Getafe since October 2020, but their four previous losses to the capital side have come at Estadio Coliseum.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Barcelona La Liga form:

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Barcelona form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Getafe will be missing Zaid Romero on Saturday through suspension, while Juanmi and Borja Mayoral are also out of the contest for the hosts due to injury problems.

There will be a boost for the capital outfit, though, with Domingos Duarte available again following a suspension of his own, and the defender should return to the side.

Djene Dakonam is likely to operate in a midfield role for Getafe, while there will be a spot through the middle for Martin Satriano, who has scored four La Liga goals since arriving from Lyon during the winter transfer window.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been hit with the news that Yamal will miss the remainder of the campaign with the hamstring issue that he suffered against Celta last time out.

Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are also still absent, while Eric Garcia picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's last fixture and will be missing on Saturday afternoon through suspension.

Joao Cancelo was also forced off against Celta, but his thigh issue is not serious, and a spot in the squad for this match is seen as possible.

Head coach Flick could bring Alejandro Balde into his defence, while returns for Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong are likely; Yamal's absence could also open the door for Roony Bardghji to make just his fifth La Liga start of the campaign.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Boselli; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Bardghji, Gavi, Fermin; Torres

We say: Getafe 1-1 Barcelona

Getafe have plenty to fight for late in the campaign, and this could be a tricky match for a Barcelona side that are without some vital players. It would not be a surprise to see a narrow win for the visitors, but we have a feeling that this game could finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.