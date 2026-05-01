Preview: Kasimpasa vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 10:57

Kasimpasa can move clear of the relegation zone if they can earn three points from their fixture with Kocaelispor on Sunday.

At a time when the home side sit in 13th position in the Super Lig table, Kocaelispor are in 11th spot and pushing for a top-half finish.

Match preview

Sitting three points clear of the relegation zone with three games left, many associated with Kasimpasa will be nervous about dropping down to the second tier.

However, Emre Belozoglu's team have accumulated 10 of their 31 points this season from their last six matches.

Their two defeats during that period have come away at top-five clubs Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir, the latter fixture ending in a 4-0 loss.

At the Recap Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, it has been a different story, with three successive victories being posted.

Most notably, Kasimpasa have kept clean sheets in their wins over Eyupspor, Kayserispor and Alanyaspor respectively.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Meanwhile, Kocaelispor have all but assured survival in their first season back in Turkey's top flight since 2008-09.

Despite going six Super Lig fixtures without a win, the hard work has already been done, even with the Gulf netting just 25 times in 31 games.

Four matches have passed by without more than two goals being netted in a Kocaelispor fixture, emphasising that their defensive record (35 goals conceded) has proven decisive in likely keeping the club in the division.

Although Kocaelispor have only earned three wins from 15 away fixtures, they have accumulated seven points from their last six such encounters.

Selcuk Inan's side have scored just 10 goals from 15 away league fixtures in 2025-26.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

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Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kasimpasa will make a change in defence with Rodrigo Becau suspended due to the red card that he received in the defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Nicholas Opuku is in line to replace him at centre-back, while Andri Baldursson is also missing due to accumulating eight yellow cards.

Kerem Demirbay could drop into a deeper midfield role, allowing Kubilay Kanatsizkus to feature in the final third.

Mahamadou Susoho and Serdar Dursun are both options to be recalled to the Kocaelispor XI.

If they are provided with opportunities, Karol Linetty and Rigoberto Rivas could drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Top goalscorer Bruno Petkovic has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opuku, Arous, Frimpong; Cafu, Demirbay; Kahveci, Kanatsizkus, Diabate; Benedyczak

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Haidara; Bingol, Susoho, Keita; Agyei, Dursun, Nonge

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Kocaelispor

Despite the difference in league positions, it is Kasimpasa who are in better form and will fancy their chances of earning maximum points. However, the visitors may do enough to secure a share of the spoils in a low-scoring match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.