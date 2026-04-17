Preview: Kasimpasa vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 17 Apr 2026 22:57

Kasimpasa welcome Alanyaspor to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Sunday for a Turkish Super Lig clash between two sides aiming to secure their status and finish the season on a strong note.

With only a handful of matches remaining, both teams sit in the lower half and are still wary of being dragged into late trouble, although the visitors appear slightly more comfortable despite being just one place above the hosts.

Match preview

Kasimpasa head into this encounter in mixed form, sitting three places and five points above the relegation zone, but still requiring a steady run of results to remove any lingering concerns.

Their latest outing was a dramatic 3-3 draw with Goztepe, a match that encapsulated their season — dangerous going forward but vulnerable at the back, as they surrendered a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes.

Despite inconsistency being a recurring issue, the Apaches have shown resilience at a crucial stage, picking up eight points from their last five league matches — the sixth-best return in that period.

They now aim to go three consecutive league games unbeaten for only the second time this season and will take confidence from their strong recent record in this fixture.

Kasimpasa are unbeaten against Alanyaspor since 2021, winning six and drawing two of the last eight meetings, including four straight victories — all by a 2-1 scoreline.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul with slightly more stability in their recent performances, even if wins have been hard to come by.

Their 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor last time out extended their unbeaten run to five matches, though only one of those has ended in victory.

That said, a 10-point cushion over the relegation zone with five matches remaining gives Joao Pereira’s side a degree of comfort, as they sit 11th and continue to target a top-half finish.

However, their away form remains a major concern. Alanyaspor have managed just one win on the road all season and have drawn a league-high 10 away matches, which has significantly limited their progress.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

W

L

W

D

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

W

D

D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Kasimpasa will be without Haris Hajradinovic, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since September, while Emre Tasdemir also remains out.

Kerem Demirbay is suspended following his red card against Goztepe, and Rodrigo Becao misses out due to accumulated yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor are set to be without Ianis Hagi, who picked up an injury against Gaziantep and Meschack Elia due to injury.

Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended by the Turkish Football Federation, while Florent Hadergjonaj returns after serving a suspension.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Arous, Corekci; Cafu, Baldursson; Kahveci, Diabate, Ouanes; Benedyczak

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Janvier, Ruan; Hwang, Yalcin; Mounie

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Alanyaspor

Both sides have shown similar levels of inconsistency throughout the season, and their defensive frailties suggest chances could come at both ends.

With little to separate them in terms of quality and recent form, a draw appears the most likely outcome in what could be a tightly contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.