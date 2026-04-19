Tottenham Hotspur: How could they lineup next season should they face Premier League relegation?

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Apr 2026 14:26 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 14:31

A 111-day wait for a Premier League win looked set to come to an end when a stunning strike from Xavi Simons put Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 ahead with 13 minutes remaining, only for a 95th-minute equaliser from Georginio Rutter to leave Roberto De Zerbi’s side heartbroken and stuck in the relegation zone.

Now sitting just one point adrift of safety, Spurs will be hoping results elsewhere go in their favour before their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers next weekend, but unless they can quickly turn things around, the prospect of Championship football next season is becoming increasingly real.

With the unthinkable edging closer with each passing week, Sports Mole takes a look at what could lie ahead for Tottenham should the current Europa League holders suffer relegation from the top flight for the first time since the 1976-77 season.

Who could Spurs target in the summer if they get relegated?

© Imago

If Tottenham are relegated, a major squad overhaul would be inevitable, with several high-profile departures expected to force a significant rebuild.

Players such as Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence and Souza could remain to provide some familiarity in defence, while centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are likely to attract strong interest from top European clubs.

James Maddison, who recently returned to the matchday squad after nearly a year out, could be one big name who stays at the club and may play a central role in any potential Championship campaign.

In attack, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel and Richarlison are all likely to draw attention from elsewhere, meaning Tottenham may need to reinvest heavily in forward areas.

Zan Vipotnik is a potential candidate the Tottenham board could turn to, the Swansea striker is the current top scorer in the Championship with 21 goals from 41 and would be a great addition for any side in the second tier.

Mohammed Kudus has struggled with injuries this season but may still be deemed too good for the Championship, prompting Spurs to consider alternatives such as Leo Scienza.

The Brazilian winger, currently at Southampton, has registered seven goals and 10 assists in 34 Championship appearances and would offer a lot going forward to a potentially relegated Tottenham side.

Who could make an impact on their return from loan ?

© Imago

Although they may be in for a busy window, Spurs currently have a lot of players out on loan who could into the fold next season.

Defender Ashley Phillips has impressed during his spell at Stoke City, making 33 starts in the Championship this season, and could return ready to stake a claim for a regular role in the heart of defence.

Luka Vuskovic, currently on loan at Hamburg, is another highly-rated prospect who could be integrated into the first team, although his performances in Germany have already attracted interest from elsewhere and could make him too good for the Championship.

Mikey Moore is another who is out on loan and impressed during his time away and could easily become a Tottenham regular for years to come.

The winger, on loan at Rangers, has scored six times in the Scottish Premiership but is another who could already be too good for Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Yang Min-hyeok, Jamie Donley, Alfie Devine and Will Lankshear have all been gaining valuable experience on loan in the Championship, while Manor Solomon, Kota Takai and Dane Scarlett are spending the season in various European leagues and will return at the end of June

How will they lineup ahead of next season?

Whatever happens from now until the end of the season, Tottenham Hotspur are in for a busy summer.

With such a high number of outgoings and incomings it is hard to predict exactly how Tottenham will shape up if they fail to maintain their Premier League status.

A mixture of retained players, returning loanees and new recruits could provide a solid foundation of a side capable of competing at the top end of the Championship.

Tottenham Possible lineup:

Kinsky; Spence, Phillips, Vuskovic, Souza; Devine, Gray; Scienza, Maddison, Moore; Vipotnik