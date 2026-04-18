Tottenham 2-2 Brighton: Damning stat reveals reality of Premier League relegation threat after Roberto De Zerbi disappointment

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 20:38

Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion means they are the only Premier League team without a victory in 2026.

The 2025-26 season has been one of regression for Spurs, with the club battling relegation from the top flight for a second consecutive season, though this time they do not have silverware to soften the blow.

Thomas Frank's dismissal in February was followed by the sacking of interim Igor Tudor, whose place was taken by Roberto De Zerbi in March.

The Italian has only been in charge for two games, but he oversaw a 1-0 loss against Sunderland last weekend, before overseeing a 2-2 stalemate with Brighton on Saturday, leaving the club in 18th place with 31 points.

That draw was their 15th Premier League game without victory in a row, a period in which they lost nine times, and they remain they only club in the top flight without a win in the league in 2026.

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The problem with Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur

While De Zerbi has earned widespread praise for his style of play, it is hard to be positive about the future of the club given the real threat of relegation.

Many view the Italian as one of the best tactical coaches in Europe, but points on the board are all that matter at this stage, and his entire tenure would be overshadowed by demotion to the Championship.

The head coach has only taken one point from two games so far, and his side still look vulnerable at the back, which perhaps hints that he has not yet been able to raise the confidence levels in the squad.

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Will Spurs achieve Premier League survival and avoid relegation?

Spurs could end matchweek 33 four points from safety, and there may not be enough time left in the season to overturn that deficit.

West Ham United would have to beat Crystal Palace on Monday, and Nottingham Forest would have to beat Burnley on Sunday for that situation to occur, but both rank in the top 13 in terms of form over the last five matchweeks.

Spurs rank second last in that regard, though they will face last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday, and it would be surprising if they failed to claim three points from that clash.

Tottenham's rivals will almost certainly drop enough points for them to be caught, but it remains to be seen if Spurs can unite and come together to escape the bottom three.