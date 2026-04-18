Preview: Santos vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 18 Apr 2026 20:29

Santos and Fluminense return to league action when they head to head at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in round 12 of the Brasileirao Serie A on Sunday evening.

While the home side will be out to pull clear of the danger zone, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras find themselves in the upper echelons of the table and will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Palmeiras.

Match preview

Santos head into the weekend boosted by a 1-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in their last Brasileirao outing last Sunday, with Moises netting the all-important goal three minutes after the hour mark.

With the result, Peixe climbed to 15th place in the league standings with 13 points from their 11 matches, easing off some pressure, as they now sit three points above the relegation zone.

In midweek, Santos were held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguayan outfit Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana, with Richard Ortiz netting a 45th-minute penalty to cancel out Neymar’s fourth-minute opener at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Cuca’s men, who are aiming to put together a run of form, are on a run of two wins from their three Brasileirao matches, edging out Remo and Mineiro on either side of a 3-1 defeat against Flamengo at the Maracana Stadium.

Santos’ main attacking threat remains veteran forward Neymar, who has been involved in a goal in five of his six matches this season — a direct contribution in 83% of Peixe’s games — while racking up 14 goals and six assists in 33 matches since his return to the club.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On the other hand, Fluminense find themselves in the upper echelons of the Brasileirao standings, picking up 20 points from the first 11 games to sit fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Palmeiras.

While Luis Zubeldia’s side can take pride in their performance so far, with notable wins over Corinthians, Atletico Paranaense and Atletico Mineiro, back-to-back defeats in their last two outings will see the Tricolor das Laranjeiras arrive at the Vila Belmiro under pressure.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit saw their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end on April 12, when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Flamengo at the Maracana, before Thursday’s surprise defeat to Rivadavia by the same scoreline in the Copa Libertadores.

The aim for Fluminense is to stop the rot and find the feet this weekend, but with just one win from their most recent five matches on the road, Zubeldia’s men are left with a stern challenge at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Santos Brasileiro form:

D

L

D

W

L

W

Santos form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

D

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

W

L

W

W

D

L

Fluminense form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos head into the weekend in near full strength in attack, with Neymar, Gabigol, Moises and Rony providing attacking options for head coach Cuca.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Gabriel Brazao should retain his role between the sticks, with Lucas Verissimo and Luan Peres starting at the heart of the defence, while the midfield features Gustavo Henrique, William Arao and Gabriel Bontempo as key names.

While Mayke is a doubt, Santos will have to cope without Vini Lira, who continues recovery from a ruptured ligament in his left knee, while Gabriel Menino has been sidelined with an injury to his right thigh.

As for Fluminense, Lucho Acosta, who leads the club in goal contributions, suffered a severe knee injury and is set for a four-week spell on the sidelines.

Yeferson Soteldo is a doubt after picking up a thigh problem, while the likes of German Cano, Nonato, Matheus Reis and Facundo Bernal continue their spells on the sidelines.

Without Acosta in midfield, Henrique Ganso should get the nod in midfield, with Jefferson Savarino, Kevin Serna and Rodrigo Castillo providing attacking threat, while Juan Freytes, Ignacio, Samuel Xavier and Guilherme Arana should form the back four, shielding Fabio between the sticks.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao: Vinicius, Verissimo, Peres, Gonzaga; Arao, Henrique; Bontempo, Neymar, Moises; Gabigol

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes and Rene; Hercules, Bernal; Savarino, Ganso, Serna; Kennedy

We say: Santos 1-1 Fluminense

Santos will be boosted by last weekend's victory over Mineiro and have home advantage at Vila Belmiro, a venue historically difficult for Fluminense, who have won only nine of their previous 45 visits.

The visitors are under pressure after two consecutive defeats, and with potential fatigue from their midweek Libertadores, we see them struggling for a share of the spoils without key names like Acosta, Martinelli and Canobbio.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.