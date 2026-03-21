Preview: Cruzeiro vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 21 Mar 2026 17:16

Cruzeiro will host Santos in a Brazilian Championship clash on Sunday at the Mineirao in Minas Gerais, with the home side sitting in the relegation zone while the visitors are also aiming to pull further clear of the bottom.

Both teams head into the encounter under pressure, fully aware that another setback could further complicate their respective positions in the competition.

Match preview

Still without a win in the Brasileirao, Cruzeiro head into this fixture desperate to secure their first three points and climb out of the relegation zone, with the Minas Gerais outfit enduring a turbulent spell both on and off the pitch that ultimately led to the departure of Tite, leaving them second from bottom with just three points from seven matches.

Cruzeiro approach this encounter in fragile form, having drawn three and lost four of their opening seven league games, a run that has left them 19th in the table and among the few sides yet to register a victory, while defensive frailties remain a major concern after conceding 18 goals — the worst record in the division and scoring just eight.

Their struggles at home have only intensified the pressure, with two draws and two defeats highlighting their inability to turn the Mineirao into a fortress, having managed five goals while conceding six, underlining both their attacking inconsistency and defensive vulnerability.

Against this backdrop, the club opted for a managerial change, parting ways with Tite despite his recent success in delivering the Minas Gerais state title, as a poor league start proved decisive following a record of eight wins, three draws and six defeats from 17 matches in charge.

Cruzeiro moved swiftly to appoint Artur Jorge, a familiar figure in Brazilian football after leading Botafogo to a historic league triumph and their maiden Copa Libertadores title in 2024, although his official arrival date in Brazil is yet to be confirmed.

Amid the uncertainty, Cruzeiro also discovered their Copa Libertadores group, having been drawn into Group D alongside Boca Juniors (Argentina), Universidad Catolica (Chile) and Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador).

© Imago / Fotoarena

Santos, meanwhile, head into this encounter looking to avoid a repeat of their 2025 struggles when they flirted with relegation, currently sitting 16th in the table with six points, just one above Internacional, adding further weight to this high-stakes clash.

The visitors arrive in inconsistent form, without a win in their last three league outings, with their only victory coming against Vasco da Gama earlier in the campaign, followed by two draws and a defeat that have stalled their momentum.

That defeat, which came at home to Internacional, proved decisive in the dismissal of Juan Pablo Vojvoda just hours after the final whistle, bringing an end to his tenure that began in August 2025, during which he guided the club to safety and recorded ten wins, 13 draws and nine defeats in 32 matches.

Santos acted quickly to appoint Cuca for a third spell in charge, with the club hoping his experience and familiarity can stabilise performances and spark an improvement in results.

Off the pitch, Santos have also learned their Copa Sudamericana group, where they will face San Lorenzo (Argentina), Deportivo Cuenca (Ecuador) and Deportivo Recoleta (Paraguay) in Group D.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Santos Brasileiro form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Without Artur Jorge in the technical area, Cruzeiro will be led by interim boss Wesley Carvalho, who must contend with several selection concerns, including doubts over Kaio Jorge, who continues to recover from a right foot injury after training away from the main group.

There is, however, a potential boost for the hosts, with Gerson and Matheus Pereira both pushing for a return to the starting XI, while Lucas Romero and Bruno Rodrigues have resumed full training and could provide additional options after recent fitness issues.

Cruzeiro remain without key figures, with Cassio sidelined due to a knee injury, Sinisterra dealing with a thigh problem, and Marquinhos continuing his recovery from surgery following a cruciate ligament injury.

Santos also have injury concerns, with Ze Rafael ruled out through a thigh issue and Vinicius Lira facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury that will require surgery.

There is a defensive boost for the visitors, with Luan Peres returning from suspension after his red card against Corinthians, although Gabriel Brazao, Joao Schmidt and Rony all head into the match one booking away from suspension.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cunha; William, Bruno, Villalba, Kaiki; Henrique, Silva, Gerson, Pereira, Arroyo; Jorge

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Vinicius, Frias, Peres, Escobar; Arao, Oliva; Barreal, Rony, Neymar; Gabigol

We say: Cruzeiro 1-2 Santos

Cruzeiro head into this clash on a five-game winless run and remain rooted in the relegation zone, though they will look to use home advantage at the Mineirão to spark a turnaround, while Santos, also undergoing transition under new manager Cuca, will aim to capitalise on their opponents’ inconsistency.

Both sides have shown clear defensive vulnerabilities, with Santos conceding in every league game and Cruzeiro struggling at the back, suggesting an open contest with chances at both ends, but Santos may have a slight edge in what is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.