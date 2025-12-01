Brazilian 'low profile' is close to Firmino, Cunha and Martinelli's record in the Premier League

By Axel Clody | 01 Dec 2025 10:01 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 10:09

Offensive reference for one of the season's big surprises, Igor Thiago has been making a difference for Brentford

Since the start of the Premier League era in 1992, no Brazilian has scored more than 15 goals in a single edition of the league. Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal and Matheus Cunha for Wolverhampton are the record holders. However, Igor Thiago promises to break this mark.

The centre-forward found the net twice this Saturday (29th) in Brentford's 3-1 home victory over Burnley in the 13th Premier League round. Now, the 24-year-old Brazilian has 11 goals in the competition. And there are still 25 matches remaining for Igor Thiago to score five more and stand alone in the ranking.

Igor Thiago on Brazil radar ahead of 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

With the Brazilian striker in fine form, the Bees are in the top half of the table and in the fight for a place in European competitions. So far, Igor Thiago is directly responsible for 52.3 percent of Brentford's goals in the league, with the team having found the net 21 times.

Not surprisingly, Keith Andrews' number nine has entered the Brazil national team's radar.. Igor Thiago even appeared on Carlo Ancelotti's preliminary list for the last international break and is being considered for the 2026 World Cup.

Competing against names such as Joao Pedro, Richarlison, Igor Jesus and Vitor Roque, the Bees' centre-forward still dreams of a place in the Selecao's final squad. After overcoming two serious injuries upon his arrival in England, the Brazilian is now fighting for the Premier League Golden Boot with Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals for Manchester City.

Igor Thiago's rise to Brentford

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

A product of Cruzeiro's youth academy, Igor Thiago took his first steps in Europe with Ludogorets. After a quick spell in Bulgaria, the Brazilian striker was signed by Club Brugge in July 2023.

In just one season in Belgium, Igor Thiago emerged as a natural goalscorer, with 29 goals and seven assists in 53 matches for Brugge. In 2024-25, Brentford paid £30m to bring in the centre-forward.

However, the Brazilian's first season with the Bees was marked by two serious knee injuries, which limited his participation to just eight matches. Recovered in 2025-26, Igor Thiago has taken on the leading role in Brentford's attacking sector.

With Bryan Mbeumo's departure to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa's move to Newcastle, the number nine has not only become a starter, but also a fundamental piece in the Irish manager's playing system. Igor Thiago's good performances have earned praise in the English press.

The Brazilian striker has become the fastest player in the Bees' history to reach the 10-goal mark in the league. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if Igor Thiago were tested by Ancelotti in Brazil's next international window in March 2026.

This article was originally published on Trivela.