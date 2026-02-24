Bournemouth news: Cherries 'discover' Cruzeiro decision over Luis Sinisterra transfer

By Ben Sully | 24 Feb 2026 22:49 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 22:49

Cruzeiro have reportedly decided against signing Bournemouth winger Luis Sinisterra on a permanent transfer.

The Colombia international joined the Brazilian side on loan last summer, with the deal including an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

Unfortunately for Sinisterra, he has been restricted to just 16 appearances during his time with Cruzeiro due to injury.

In fact, he has only featured in two competitive matches in the 2026 campaign, causing frustration for himself and the club.

Cruzeiro decide against Sinisterra transfer

According to journalist Thiago Fernandes, Cruzeiro currently have no plans of signing Sinisterra on a permanent basis.

Sinisterra has not met the conditions to trigger the obligation to buy clause in the loan agreement between Cruzeiro and Bournemouth.

With the targets not met, Cruzeiro will not proceed with the €3.5m (£3m) deal to convert the winger’s move into a permanent transfer.

Sinisterra's injury troubles have not only dented his hopes of a permanent transfer, but they are also hampering his chances of making Colombia's World Cup squad.

Does Sinisterra have a future at Bournemouth?

With Cruzeiro reluctant to pursue a permanent deal, Sinisterra looks set to return to Bournemouth ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The attacker still has over two years left to run on his contract, but it seems unlikely that the Cherries will look to bring him back into Andoni Iraola's squad.

Sinisterra struggled with injuries before heading out on loan, and his recurring physical issues at Cruzeiro will not help his case to stay at the Vitality Stadium.

As a result, Bournemouth will surely look to secure a permanent departure or another loan exit for Sinisterra when the transfer window opens this summer.